Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and two of his ministers will have to testify before the Bergamo Prosecutor’s Office on Friday in an investigation that seeks to clarify the reasons why a red zone was not established in the towns of Nembro and Alzano, foci of the epidemic of coronavirus in the northern Italian province.

As reported by the public chain RAI this Wednesday, Conte and his ministers of Health, Roberto Speranza, and of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, will declare on Friday morning before the Bergamo Prosecutor’s Office as “informed persons”, without being attributed to them for the time being crimes.

The statement by Conte and his ministers will be given on the same day that the Italian premier plans to inaugurate in Rome the “General States” on the economy with which he will gather political parties, experts, businessmen and economists for four days to design the strategy of the country in the post pandemic.

In the investigation, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, and the head of regional Health Giulio Gallera, opponents of the national government, have also testified, also as “informed persons”.

According to La Repubblica, Fontana and Gallera affirmed before the prosecution that the decision to declare a red zone in both cities was the power of the Conte government, which had already sent the Army to the area, a position that contradicts the argument of the national government which he indicates assures that this was a decision of the regions.

Bergamo, a province that is part of the Lombardy region, became world news in April when dozens of Army trucks had to transport corpses to be buried outside local cemeteries, overwhelmed by the high fatality rate of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

According to the suspicions of the investigators, the regional authorities did not want to declare the red zone so as not to affect the productive activities of the companies installed in the two towns, part of the industrial corridor of the region that contributes 22% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Italian.

The numbers in the Italian towns

In Bergamo, 13,661 of the 90,581 infected with coronavirus in Lombardy, the region most hit by Covid-19 in Italy, were officially registered.

This Wednesday, the Civil Protection reported that 202 new contagions of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours, 99 in Lombardy alone.

According to the official body, 71 people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 34,114.

There are currently 31,710 coronavirus positives across the country, although 73% are concentrated in three Northern regions, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Emilia-Romagna.