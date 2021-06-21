Prime Day, Who? All These Stores Are All Having Huge Sales Too

We love these products, and we hope you do too. AND! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

Happy Prime Day, everyone! But don’t spend all your time surfing Amazon for deals … there are a ton of other outlets offering incredible steals on fashion, beauty and home goods over the next two days!

For example? Walmart’s Big Save Event has Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items in electronics, home, toys, beauty and fashion! Over at Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off thousands of home decor items! Nordstrom’s clearance section features new markdowns at up to 40% off for women, men, kids, home and more, and at Old Navy, you can save 50% off everything and get free shipping! Overstock’s 4th of July Sale is happening early with up to 70% off on thousands of items.

And that’s just the beginning. Shop more alterna-Prime Day deals below!