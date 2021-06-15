Prime Day Sex Toy Deals 2021

Ya’ll, Prime Day is coming, and you will be too after taking a peek at the amazing sex toy deals happening this year. Let me break it down for you first: Prime Day is a two-day shopping event put on by, well, you guessed it, Amazon. It’s open exclusively to Prime Members, and you’ll find tons of major deals on all sorts of products like makeup, clothing, fitness products, home decor, etc.

If you’re not a Prime member though, NBD. You can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free Prime trial right now by heading to this link. (We love a lil hack to better deals.)

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This year, Prime Day will start on Monday, June 21 at 12 am PDT and end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 pm PDT. (That’s a solid two full days of deals, my friends.) And because new deals will be popping up literally every five minutes, you’ll want to keep your Refresh button handy.

Now remember when I said you’ll be “coming” after seeing all the sex toy deals? Yeah, I wasn’t joking. Prime Day is notoriously one of the best times to invest in a lil pleasure stick for you or your partner. I’m talking discounts on vibrators, dildos, lubes, and more.

Unfortunately though, I can’t give you specifics about what will go on sale. (I wish I were psychic for this reason alone.) That’s because everything is kept under wraps until the day of, so we’ll have to wait. Womp womp.

But! That said, because Amazon sometimes has an, ahem, track record of putting the same sex toys on sale for every Prime Day, we can take a look at all the toys that were on sale last year to manifest for this year? So for your enjoyment, take a peek at the deals that went on last year below.

Then, bookmark this page because we’ll keep you up-to-date on Prime Day sex toy deals as they happen. As in, we will literally be scouring Amazon for the best deals and hooking you up with them in real time. More to come soon!

1. Lelo Sona

Everyone’s favorite clitoral suction vibe is back and deeply discounted. Last year, this baby was 25 percent off too and it went like HOTCAKES, so move fast this year.

2. Satisfyer Pro 2+

Yes, truly, you can get a suction vibe that’s under $ 50 today! The upgraded version of the cult-status vibrator is only $ 45 today — normally, it’s $ 55.

3. Womanizer P40

Pro 40 Clitoral Vibrator

Womanizer amazon.com

$ 99.00

Another suction vibrator with hefty discounts, this rechargeable and waterproof vibe (just like the above) is $ 60 off for Prime Day (s). The Womanizer P40 was also on sale for last year’s Prime Day and went pretty fast, so make a move, babes!

4. PlusOne Personal Massager

Prefer your vibes to be a little less… suctiony? This tradish vibrating massager from Plus One is 15 percent off today. I might be biased because the periwinkle is doing it for me, but for $ 20ish bucks, why not?

5. We-Vibe Couples Vibrator

Couples Vibrator

We-Vibe amazon.com

Sex-toy company We-Vibe made a made for itself with its signature We-Vibe couples vibe (a clippy-looking vibrator that hugs your vulva for internal and external vibration during penetrative sex). It’s since expanded to things like this bullet that I may have a love-hate relationship with, but considering this is an entry-level version of the item that put We-Vibe on the map for $ 50, it’s worth looking into! This version is waterproof and rechargeable just like the pricier $ 200 ones but doesn’t connect to an app or remote like those do.

6. Lelo Ora 3

There are a lot of Lelo goodies on sale for Prime Day, which is good 2 know considering these fancy-pants Swedish sex toys are usually well worth their normal higher pricing. You get quality when you pay for quality, ya feel? The Ora 3 is its newest model of the best-selling Ora vibrator, which basically features a little mechanical tongue underneath a silicone drum (it sounds weird to describe, but it’s a pretty cool toy, trust me) to simulate the licking sensation of oral sex. Pair with water-based lube (not silicone as silicone lube + silicone toys ≠ no-go!) For best results.

7. Lelo Smart Wand

Smart wand

Lelo amazon.com $ 159.00

$ 104.00 (35% off)

This wand is cool because it’s got a slightly offset handle, which makes a significant quality-of-life improvement when it comes to bulky wand vibes. You get all the power of a wand-style toy but less hand cramps and the feeling like you’re just bonking a giant karaoke mic against your pubic bone. It’s also fully rechargeable and waterproof up to one meter for “shower or bath fun,” but who is bathing 3 feet below the surface? Not sure, but love that extra clarification for us! Oh, and PS This is a Certified Good Deal because (1) I say so, and (2) considering the Rechargeable Original Magic Wand normally sells for $ 160 and isn’t waterproof or even splash-proof? Yeah, this Lelo deal isn’t gonna last, it’s that good.

8. Lelo Tiani 2

This couples vibrator comes with a remote for easy play without having to stop in the heat of the moment and adjust. The toy is also rechargeable and waterproof like most Lelo prods. If you like the idea of ​​wearable couples vibes but have fit problems with toys like the We-Vibe, the smaller Tiani 2 might be perfect for you.

9. Satisfyer Partner Couples Vibrator

Partner Couples Vibrator

Satisfyer amazon.com

$ 14.98

At only $ 16 ($ 15.95 if we’re being technical), this wearable couples vibrator is the cheapest item on this list and it’s rechargeable and waterproof and it has 10 vibration modes. It’s really, really hard to find toys with rechargeable batteries that are also waterproof under $ 100 most of the time, so this sale is definitely worth stocking up on. Honestly, get a few backups of this for presents for bachelorette parties and whatnot because it’s a GOOD dang deal.

Carina Hsieh Sex & Relationships Editor Carina Hsieh lives in NYC with her French Bulldog Bao Bao – follow her on Instagram and Twitter • Candace Bushnell once called her the Samantha Jones of Tinder • She enjoys hanging out in the candle aisle of TJ Maxx and getting lost in Amazon spirals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io