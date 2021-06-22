Prime Day for those addicted to virtual racing. What steering wheel do I buy?

Christmas, Black Friday and the Prime day. For many, these words are surely synonymous with shopping and burning the F5 key looking for the best deals. It is not for less for those players most fond of car racing, since they usually find at this time products very discounted in price that in many occasions facilitate the entry of those who have been waiting for a positive signal for a long time to enter the beautiful art of virtually competing.

It is already a whole tradition that for example Logitech takes advantage of these days to put some of their products very discounted. It has not been a surprise to see the price drop of Prime Day in Amazon Spain from Logitech G29 up to 188.99 euros (see offer), a model that has served many (even a server) as a good way to spend free time competing in our favorite PlayStation4 and PC titles.

Logitech G29

Your alternative to the Windows console, the Logitech G920 (Xbox and PC) (see offer) also finds a significant discount up to 189.05 eurosSo if anyone is still hesitating, this may be the chance to test whether these types of peripherals suit your style as a gamer before spending a lot more money on steering wheels, pedals, and gear to take your hobby to the next level. .

As if that were not enough, the Shifter of the Logitech for both G29, G920 and G923 (see offer) also drops to 29.43 euros, emphasizing that this is a highly modifiable element, so yes, first of all we have a change in ‘H’ to simulate driving a manual, but with a bit of skill and a little more money can become a sequential lever or a handbrake, a solution especially appreciated for those who opt for the console as a recreational device.

Thrustmaster also throws prices out the window:

Thrustmaster TX Leather Edition

Do you want to go a little further? You always have the option also to very good price of the Thrustmaster TX Leather Edition, suitable for Xbox and PC, for a very competitive price of € 299.99 (see offer) and features that surely exceed those that Logitech ‘range access’ can offer us. It is at this point where the brand is very customizable, especially for those who can and want to scratch their pocket a little more.

A good example of this is the large number of hoops available, from Ferrari replicas, flattened, single-seater type or the complete rally edition alcantara rims. The options are many and the price reductions are also succulent during these two days of Prime Day (see offers). Do you already have a Thrustmaster TS-XW or similar base and want to look for some pedals? The Thrustmaster T-LCM pedalboard is priced at € 151.05, a 24% discount compared to its usual price and with the always recommended load cell that allows a better experience (see offer).

Thrustmaster – TSS Sparco Mod Handbrake

Lastly, the ShifterThrustmaster TH8A Add-On is also reduced to 149.98 euros (see offer), in what is clearly one of the most competitive ‘commercial’ changes in terms of quality / price that we can currently find on the market. Does your budget go even further? Well, it can allow you whims like this handbrake ‘Thrustmaster – TSS Sparco Mod Handbrake’ for a price of 183.20 euros with respect to the € 259.99 of its recommended price (see offer), although neither of the two is a Prime Day Offer itself.

Don’t you want to get too complicated and prefer a pack? The Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition Mod It can be your best ally for € 558.99 compared to the € 699.99 it costs without the discount (see offer), functional for both Xbox and PC. Good base, nice design and perhaps a middle step between the entry range and a four-figure simulator.

Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition Mod