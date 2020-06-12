Appearance from a Primavera Sound concert last year Gianluca Battista

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2021 has needed nine scarce days to exhaust all its season tickets and tickets since the organization put them on sale on June 3. “It is a historical sold out that has never happened so quickly in the history of the festival before,” said the organizers, who announced their “most crowded” edition a few weeks ago. The festival, one of the most emblematic of the music scene Spanish, announced just over two months ago, on March 28, that it postponed its 2020 appointment due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of August, a postponement that on May 11 they were forced to move to 2021.

Despite the possibility of returning the tickets to those who requested it last week, most have not, according to the organizers, who announced some advantages to those who kept them. “Thanks to the 65,000 people who, even in times as hard as we are living, have trusted us. This is a double thanks: to all those who had their ticket for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020 and have decided to keep their ticket for next year, which has been the vast majority; and also to all the newcomers to our family: the new buyers who have shown that there is hope for great live music events and have decided that the passion for Music is stronger than fear of uncertainty ”, organizers point out in a note made public on their website.

In the proposed poster for 2021 are artists such as Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, The Strokes, The National and Massive Attack, among dozens of others. Meanwhile, the Primaver Sound will keep the umbilical cord with live music from the nearly 70 concerts it has organized for the Nits del Fòrum cycle, in the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona. Open-air concerts and gastronomic offer will make up the offer, which will take place from July 21 to 24, and which will include, among others, Amaia, Mishima, Zenet, Carolina Durante, La Mala, Kiko Veneno, Ketama, Yung Beef, Javiera Mena or Los Punsetes. Twenty dj performances are also planned, such as Sama Yax, Salicrunette dj, Días de rubias dj or Dj Coco.