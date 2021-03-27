Primavera Sound postpones its 20th edition to 2022

“The uncertainty around the legal framework for large events on the original dates of the festival – from June 2 to 6 – means that we cannot work normally in the preparation of the festival, nor ensure that it can be celebrated” -taken from the official statement of the festival.

The pandemic caused by Covid 19 still works for the realization of massive face-to-face cultural events. After the recent approval and distribution of the vaccines, the programs that start the application of the same, still in many countries have been delayed, and in others the execution can take a long time to guarantee sufficient immunization to allow us to return. to normality in many more cultural spaces.

Precisely for this reason that generates uncertainties, the organizing group of the Primavera Sound Festival Barcelona has decided to cancel, as happened in 2020 when the pandemic began and postpone its twentieth celebration until 2022.

The event organizers have made the decision according to the current restrictions that still exist in the country of Spain and in the city of Barcelona. They commented that despite all the processes in which they were involved and accompanied in order to be sure of celebrating the event this year, they observed that the conditions in which the festival could be held, would not do justice to the previous versions and could generate disappointment and disappointment.

“The twentieth anniversary of Primavera Sound deserves a party like the old ones, and global conditions do not foresee that something like this could happen this summer,” says the festival’s official statement.

It has been announced that the tickets purchased for what would have been the 2020 festival will remain valid to attend the event in 2022, however, for those who wish to return their purchase, it was commented on the official website that, on Wednesday 2 In June, the day on which the official poster of the festival would be published, the money return processes will begin.

“We are very sorry for all the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. We will compensate you twice in 2022. Because yes, really, we will dance together again… and like never before. ”