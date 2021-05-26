Primavera Sound 2022 or the great return of festivals with a great lineup

Massive Atack, tame Impala, Nick Cave, Pavement, Disclosure and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also headliners of the festival that will last two weeks in Barcelona. Will be June 2-8 and June 9-12, 2022, so go preparing the flights. Passes will go on sale as of this June 1st.

Everything indicates that summer 2022 will be one of the best in the history of Barcelona. In fact last weekend where Lorde and Dua Lipa will perform, will close with a Brunch on the Beach party, which will also have live music.

“I just yelled in the middle of the story LORDE IS RETURNING !!”