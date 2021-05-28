Primates change their ‘accent’ to avoid conflict

Evolution of the species

Jacob Dunn, associate professor of evolutionary biology at Anglia Ruskin University, argued that it has long been known that, when multiple species coexist in a geographic area, they exhibit very interesting evolutionary patterns. For example, Darwin’s finches have different beaks because they evolved to specialize in different foods, thus avoiding competition.

In some cases, instead of diverging to become different from each other, some closely related species converge to show similar features. Thus, this study is the first to show a convergence of calls in primates, and the call of one species becomes the ‘lingua franca’ in shared habitats.

Also, because these species depend on similar resources, their accents are likely to be slightly modified. help them identify with each other more easily in forests, avoiding possible conflicts.