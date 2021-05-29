Primary Care, waiting lists, hospital reform …

The overwhelming victory in the last 4-M elections of the popular candidate for reelection in the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, shows that a large part of Madrilenians have opted for the continuity of the healthcare model of the ‘popular’ in their fight against Covid-19.

The pandemic management It has been one of the star flags of Ayuso. Your ideas of lax restrictions, what combine health and economyThey have been an exception in Spain, also different from the rest of the autonomies of the PP, and from the main capitals of Europe. Madrid has not closed the hospitality or interiors and has maintained a curfew at eleven at night in this last stage.

In the strictly sanitary field, Ayuso aims, according to its program, the modernization and reorganization of Primary Care, reduce waiting lists of surgical interventions, diagnostic tests and consultations 50% Y reforms in several hospitals of the region, among other measures.

Modernization of Primary Care

One of the main objectives in health for Ayuso, is the modernization and reorientation of Primary Care for services that can be “more accessible and targeted“to the people of Madrid, with longer attention time to the patient.

In addition, the acting president indicated that work is being done to promote home care, rural care and Residential Care Units. As well as in the definition of a unique healthcare model in community emergency care.

Reduce waiting lists by 50%

Another important point of the Ayuso program is the reduction of waiting lists by 50%. This measure will affect the lists of surgical care, diagnostic tests and consultations.

Hospital reform

Within the Modernization Plan for Hospital Infrastructures, Ayuso has planned the construction of a new Hospital La Paz integrally reforming all its facilities expanding its services.

The comprehensive reform of the Hospital 12 de Octubre with a new building to which all the services of the general residence will be transferred, the technical block with more than 30 operating rooms and inpatient units.

Also, the Madrid Executive will continue the modernization of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital with a new master plan to reform its old infrastructures and inaugurate new buildings.

Ayuso wants to address the expansion of the Infanta Sofía Hospitals, in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Infanta Leonor Hospital, in Vallecas, and the Southeast Hospital, in Arganda del Rey.

Finally, the Madrid Government will promote the creation of the new Network of Hospitals for Care and Functional Recovery in the region, with the rehabilitation of the old Puerta de Hierro Hospital and a new Hospital of the Sierra Norte, in the municipality of Lozoyuela-Navas-Sieteiglesias.

Purchase of material against Covid-19

For the next two years, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Ayuso proposes to develop actions of centralized purchase of protective material for the health personnel of the Madrid Health Service (Sermas), initiate contracting procedures for innovative public procurement and use the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital What centralized warehouse.

Receive 100% of the productivity supplement

The acting president advanced that in May the Sermas pay all statutory staff, about 84,000 workers, 100% of the variable productivity of the year 2020 when estimating as fulfilled the assistance objectives in the coverage and care of the pandemic.

Variable productivity for meeting objectives is paid annually based on the degree of compliance achieved for each center with respect to the objectives set in the Contracted Program that is signed with the corresponding Management (Primary Care, Specialized and SUMMA-112).

New Pharmacy Law

The Madrid Government will initiate the procedures to approve a new Pharmacy Law, with the aim of modernize a sector, which according to them, “is demanding“.

With this law, the popular ones intend to grant more flexibility in opening hours of pharmacy offices, enable the existence of dietetics and nutrition sections and facilitate the comprehensive treatment of the patient.

Mental health

For Ayuso, mental health continues to be a priority and particularly the infant-adolescent. Therefore, the Executive wants increase the number of places and day hospitals to guarantee access to intensive psychiatric and psychological treatment for children and adolescents who have suffered the most intensely the impact of the pandemic.

In addition, the ‘popular’ wants to establish more measures to fight addictions in children and young people. To this end, it intends to create in several hospitals in the region Comprehensive Centers for Prevention and Research in Addictions behavior.

Plan against loneliness

Among the initiatives that the PB has in mind, another of them is to develop a Comprehensive Care Plan for longevity, frailty and loneliness, which will include two projects in health and social care: a project for the prevention of frailty and the Regional Strategy for loneliness, and the prescription of physical and social activity, avoiding the institutionalization of the longest-lived patient and unwanted loneliness.

Technological revolution in Health

In turn, the acting president will bet on the digital transformation of Madrid’s Healthcare, putting the new tools of the technological revolution at the service of healthcare professionals and patients.

In this area, the creation of GENMAD, a Genomic Analysis Center of the Community of Madrid, with the construction of a technological headquarters with the capacity to data processing, analysis, storage and custody genomics.

Research and innovation

Regarding research and innovation, Ayuso intends to continue consolidating BioMad (group of entities that carry out R + D + i activities in the field of Biomedicine and Health) and continue promoting the growth of research potential and attraction of talent towards Madrid.