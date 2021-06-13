Primafrio will debut on the stock market on June 24 valued at up to 1,700 million euros

Related news

Primafrio will be released as listed in the stock market next Thursday, June 24. The transport company plans to debut on the trading floor with an initial valuation of up to 1,694 million euros as long as it manages to complete its public offer for the sale of shares at the maximum expected price: 12.1 euros per share.

It will be the third to dress long this year after Línea Directa -which came through a direct listing- and Ecoener. His will be, if all goes according to plan, the first debut on the Spanish stock exchange through a public offer for sale (IPO) of a non-renewable company from the real estate Metrovacesa, three years ago.

Primafrio’s IPO prospectus received the approval of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Thursday, two weeks before the scheduled date for its launch. The company’s plans go through the sale of up to 35 million of its shares to institutional investors.

For its placement it has been planned a price range between 9.3 euros and 12.1 euros per share. This will mean a starting valuation of between 1,302 and 1,694 million euros depending on the final price, which is expected to be definitively set on June 22.

The midpoint, at 10.7 euros per title, would represent a valuation of 1,498 million, as detailed in the document approved by the supervisor.

Over-allocation

Additionally, depending on the appetite that the transaction arouses among investors, Primafrio has reserved its underwriter banks an over-allotment option (greenshoe, in slang) equivalent to 10% of the offer size. In the event that it were finally exercised, shares would be placed for up to 27.5% of the company’s capital stock.

The authorization of the CNMV to proceed with the placement has arrived only nine days later of Primafrio expressing his intention to jump onto the floor. An agility that has also been possible thanks to not having any tranche for the retail investor. A trend that has been repeating itself in the last premieres held and planned on the Spanish stock market.

The founding brothers

As it was already advanced then, the company founders will maintain a majority stake. Specifically, and according to the brochure, the brothers Juan Ignacio Conesa and José Esteban Conesa they will keep between 75% and 72.5% of the shares of the transport company at regulated temperature.

A stake that they will retain through the company Krone-Mur Servifrío SL, in which the second of the partners is the majority by a slim margin of 50.22%.

The capital to be raised could reach 423 million euros. Likewise, the document details that in the event that the operation closes at the average price of the proposed range and the oversubscription is exercised, “the expenses (including commissions) to be paid by the selling shareholder would amount to 16.1 million euros, which would represent 3.9% of the offer’s gross income “.

American banks JP Morgan Y Morgan stanley They will act as global coordinating entities of the offer, while Banco Santander, Berenberg, Société Générale and CaixaBank will be co-underwriters. In addition, the latter acts as an agent bank. For their part, Alantra, Commerzbank, Kempen & Co and JB Capital Markets will be jointly underwriters of the operation.

The Murcian company has hired the services of GlobalFinanzas Investment Group as financial advisor, while in the legal part it has required the services of EY Abogados and Mayer Brown International. For their part, the placement banks have the Linklaters law firm advice, from which came the former president of the CNMV, Sebastián Albella.

The tasks of stabilization and care of the price what could be the next company to debut on the Spanish stock market will be run by Morgan Stanley. Your tasks will be extended during the first 30 calendar days from the Primafrio release date. That is, until July 24 if the scheduled opening day is fulfilled.

Dividend this year

The brochure also anticipates what it will be dividend policy of Primafrio. Specifically, it is specified that “one of the medium-term management objectives is our commitment to continue paying dividends in line with our historical levels”.

This translates into “maintain a pay-out ratio of 60%”. In addition, the brochure contemplates a first payment at the end of this year: “We hope to generate enough net profit and cash in 2021 to be able to meet the expected pay-out ratio of 60% by the end of the year.”

Business figures

The Primafrio group was born in 2007 and currently is a leader in revenue, Ebit margins and size of the vehicle fleet in the Spanish market for the export of goods by road at controlled temperatures. Germany, Spain and UK accounted for most of their revenues in 2020, by cargo destination, with a weight of 35%, 25% and 9%, respectively.

At the end of last year, the listed candidate recorded revenues of 458 million euros, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% in the last two years. The full truckload business line represented 76% of the group’s annual income, while the groupage services branch, consisting of the collection of goods at origin, their consolidation on pallets and their distribution to one or more clients, accounted for the remaining 24%.

Council cast

The company, which will be listed under the acronym PRF, has also revealed what will be the composition of its board of directors, which will have nine seats. Juan Ignacio Conesa will be the president, while his brother José Esteban will act as CEO.

Carmen Panadero and Gerard van Kesteren will have the category of proprietary and five others will be independent: Enrique Pérez Hernández -who will also hold the positions of vice president and coordinating director-, Carmen Fernández Rozado, Isabel García Tejerina, Dirk Reich and Carmen del Río.