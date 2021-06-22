Primafrio postpones its IPO scheduled for June 24

In a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the company, dedicated to the road transport of fruit and vegetable products at controlled temperatures, explained that it has made this decision after consulting with the global coordinating entities of the IPO ( public offering for the sale of shares) JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

On June 11, the CNMV approved the prospectus for the public offer for the sale of Primafrio, which was expected to debut on the Spanish Stock Exchange next Thursday, June 24, at a price of between 9.30 and 12.10 euros per share, so that the company would be valued between 1,302 million and 1,694 million euros.

The initial offer included the listing of 25% of the company’s shares, plus an over-allotment option that could reach an additional 10% on the number of shares offered, with which a free float would be achieved between the 25% and 27.5%.

Primafrio’s debut would have been the third IPO in Spain this year after those of Línea Directa and Ecoener.