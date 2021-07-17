Prim: buy in free upload

Technical Indicators Prim to July 17, 2021

Prim is a company in the health sector specialized in the supplies of hospital and orthopedic products, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, geriatrics and spa. In its strategic plan for 2025, it expects to double its sales, a goal that seems achievable. by the sector in which it is located, the context, its knowledge and its robust balance sheet. The stock is trading at attractive valuation multiples vis-à-vis the industry and receives a positive rating for fundamentals (see “Four undervalued companies in the health sector”).

Prim’s action obtains a total score of outstanding, a 9.0 out of a maximum of 10 points, with our technical indicators programmed to detect and follow trends. The score is high and is only obtained when a vast majority of the analyzed patterns (trend, momentum, volume and volatility) favor continued increases in the time frames studied (medium and long term).

Prim on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Graphic analysis Prim to July 17, 2021

A graphical analysis allows us to appreciate how the stock has stagnated at the height of the historical maximum established in the financial year 2020. A behavior that does not prevent the moving averages from showing a high positive slope but that favors the reduction of overbought and volatility to recede without the contracting volume being reduced. We think that the price is ready to break highs and move into a free rise. At the same time, the absence of bulky excesses allows working with a scenario of sustained increases. In this context, it is possible to seek the taking of long or buying positions to accompany the breakdown of resistance. For short / medium-term positions, the simple moving average of 40 sessions are and the intermediate minimums are the references. For medium / long-term positions we use significant minimums and the average of 200 sessions.