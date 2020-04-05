The forward of the Serbian football team, Aleksandar Prijovic, has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for skipping one of the restrictions imposed in the Balkan country to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

According to the Tanjug news agency, the player from the Saudi Ittihad and the Serbian soccer team has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for bypassing one of the restrictions imposed in the Balkan country to try to cope with the coronavirus epidemic . The player had met in a hotel in Belgrade with 20 other people to have a few drinks, when at this time it is forbidden to gather more than five people in closed spaces, and for this reason he was arrested last Friday.

That is one of the restrictions imposed in Serbia to try to curb the number of infections in the Balkan country, which already has 1,624 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths. In addition, they have also established a curfew between 5:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on weekdays and a complete ban on Sundays as measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.