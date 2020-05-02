Mexico City.- In order to support public health institutions facing the COVID-19 pandemic, UNAM, through the Faculty of Medicine (FM), joins forces with the social, governmental and private sectors in the initiative ‘Together for health’.

Germán Fajardo Dolci, director of the Faculty of Medicine, explained that “Together for health” seeks to protect health personnel, by offering accommodation, transportation, food, drinking water and the donation of protection kits for residents. “I invite the population to continue helping to take care of them.”

Following sanitary measures is as important as protecting health personnel because, he affirmed, “they are the ones who take care of us. They have honored life thanks to their vocation to serve others, live for others, and the ability to get ahead as quickly as possible. ”

Fajardo Dolci asserted that “something new is learned from COVID-19 every day; until now, the only thing that is known for sure is that the effective measures against contagion are social distancing and hygiene, such as frequent hand washing ”.

Among the public institutions benefited are: the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers, the Institute of Health for Welfare and the federal and state secretariats of Health.

The objective is for them to join more and work together to support Mexico and come out ahead of this health emergency.

Fajardo Dolci recalled that “without health there is nothing, so the members of this project are interested in supporting health personnel, since they are the ones who face this fight, they must be cared for and provided with what is necessary.”

He explained that various hotel groups have offered rooms for doctors; In addition, the Faculty of Medicine, together with the Mexican Foundation for Health, the Tecnológico de Monterrey and BBVA, have designed a model to locate needs and guide resources to where they are most needed.

So far, companies, schools and associations have joined, such as ITAM, Santander, HSBC, Epura, AT&T, Renace, Doctors in Training, Fundación Televisa, Coca-cola, FEMSA Foundation and Cerveceros de México, among others.

