More than 50 believers were evicted from the church in which they prayed for the end of COVID-19

By: Web Writing

A priest evangelical was arrested in a village in the Amazon of Peru for gathering more than 50 people to pray for the end of COVID-19 in the world.

The pastor and the faithful, including children and older adults, were found praying, and they were evicted while the pastor was detained.

Hours later the priest however, the prosecution investigates the case and could be prosecuted for contempt of authority.

The man of faith is known to have been in seclusion for 4 hours, but is currently under investigation for contempt of authority, so he could spend more time in prison.

With information from ADN40