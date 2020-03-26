A small mistake by a priest gave rise to a hilarious situation after the ecclesiastic activated the Facebook filters without realizing it

By: Web Writing

In the event of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Italy, a priest took the initiative to deliver mass through a live broadcast of Facebook. However, a small error when starting to record gave rise to a very funny situation.

Apparently, the man of faith did not notice that he activated the filters of Facebook and as he delivered his sermon, various images appeared on the head of the father.

Some Internet user managed to save the video and later shared it on the Internet page, Live Leak.