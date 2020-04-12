More than 50 believers were evicted from the church in which they prayed for the end of COVID-19.



A priest evangelical was stopped in a village in the Amazon of Peru for gathering more than 50 people to pray for the end of the COVID-19 in the world.

The pastor and the faithful, including children and older adults, were found making prayers, so they were evicted while the pastor was stopped.

Hours later the priest however, the prosecution investigates the case and could be prosecuted for contempt of authority.