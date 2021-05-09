Pride was stronger, Eugenio Derbez would not speak to Victoria Ruffo | INSTAGRAM

It turns out that the recognized actor, comedian Y entrepreneur Eugenio Derbez and the also famous actress Victoria Ruffo They have not spoken for several decades, since their relationship ended very badly due to a supposed fake wedding, everything seems to indicate that they will not speak again and everything you have to know about it, we will tell you in the following paragraphs.

The uproar started a couple of days ago, when from the official account of Instagram of the Derbez family, a preview will be placed on what we will see in the second season of their family travel reality show.

It will be next May 20 when we can enjoy the second installment of the comic production “On a trip with the Derbez”, one of the most famous families in our country, same that for the second time ventured to have a vacation, but this time it will be something close, in our neighboring country, USA.

You may also be interested: It already has a release date! Traveling with the Derbez

In the past season, the Derbez they traveled to Morocco, where both themselves in the company of their faithful audience, they got to know each other a little more, since, due to their multiple activities and their lives under the spotlight and the cameras, they had never been given the opportunity to travel all together.

Both they and family, like us as viewers we discovered endless things and all kinds of details that they did not know about each one, and thanks to this production, they have felt closer to their audience, and gained many more followers, each in their respective networks social.

On this occasion, from what can be seen in the trailer that just a couple of days ago had been published on the official Instagram profile of the aforementioned program of Amazon prime Video, this trip will be full of adventures and some very intense moments, maybe even more than in his past trip.

Just like the moment that has already caused a stir, in which you can see Jose Eduardo jumping off a huge bridge and putting his integrity and his life at tremendous risk, but before jumping Eugenio Derbez’s son made a special request to his father.

We can also observe the comedian jumping off a bridge at a great height, but before launching the driver of “Members into the air” attentively asked his father that, if he loses his life during this great feat, speak to his mother, the also recognized actress in our country, Victoria Ruffo.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is necessary to mention and above all to remember that Derbez father and José Eduardo’s mother do not speak at all, since their relationship ended very badly due to an alleged fake wedding and since then neither of them have exchanged a single word.

What really happened is the following: the comedian and the soap opera actress met in 1989, and three years later they decided to get married when they learned that she was pregnant with José Eduardo.

The controversy broke out shortly after the supposed wedding, when it was revealed that it had been a false ceremony, as has been said, the two agreed to fake a marriage bond to avoid the harassment of the press, however, Ruffo assures that he deceived her , and that she always believed that the union was real.

And, according to her version, she was unaware that it was a joke, and upon discovering the truth, she felt cheated and betrayed, so five years after her first-born son was born, the two artists separated.

You may also be interested in: Fought? Eugenio Derbez has no visits from Aislinn Derbez

Then a legal battle broke out to get custody of her only son and according to the words of Eugenio she used the argument of the false wedding to win the trial, and since then they have not spoken.

It was thus that before José Eduardo jumped off that bridge, returning with the main story of this note, Eugenio Derbez, made it clear that, even if his son lost his life, he would speak to Victoria Ruffo again.