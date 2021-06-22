‘Pride’, the Disney + docuseries to understand the struggle of the LGBTQ + community

June is the month of LGBTQ + pride and to commemorate it, Disney + exclusively premieres the documentary series ‘Pride’, a production by Kilmer Films and VICE Studios for FX that arrives in Spain through Star, the adult content area within the platform. The docuserie narrates over six episodes the fight for the civil rights of the LGBTQ + community in the United States, spanning from the 1950s to the present day.

From the perspective of six prestigious directors, ‘Pride’ explores heroic, surprising and heartbreaking stories that marked a before and after in the history of the LGBTQ + community, going through the FBI’s persecution of homosexual people during the 50s (the so-called Lavender Share), the Stonewall riots and other major revolts of the 60s, underground queer culture and ballroom, the emergence of the Gay Liberation Front and the AIDS epidemic or the culture wars of the 90s. the latest advances in the civil rights movement, the evolution of the trans community, equal marriage or the increase of LGBTQ + visibility in the media.

On the occasion of the premiere of ‘Pride’ on Disney + the June 25th, at eCartelera we have had the opportunity to interview their executive producers, Alex Stapleton and Christine Vachon. Stapleton is a producer of documentaries and reality television with works such as ‘The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey’ or ‘TakePart Live’ under his belt; while Vachon is a veteran Hollywood filmmaker and producer, considered pioneer and key figure with her friend and partner Todd Haynes in the history of the most subversive and queer indie cinema. Her many productions as a producer include some of the biggest LGBTQ + films of the last decades (many of them directed by Haynes), such as the transgressive and controversial ‘Poison’, ‘I shot Andy Warhol’, ‘Velvet Goldmine’, ‘ Boys Don’t Cry ‘,’ Hedwig and the Angry Inch ‘or’ Carol ‘, in addition to recently participating in the Ryan Murphy miniseries’ Halston’.

With them we have talked about their extensive documentation work on ‘Pride’, what they discovered about the past of the LGBTQ + community by making the documentary, the representation of the group in the media, the current queer revolution on television and what big corporations like Disney can do -where the pending issue of LGBTQ + representation continues to go slowly- for his to help the cause. This was all they told us.

eCartelera: First of all, congratulations on the series. I found it to be a very exhaustive tour through the history of the LGBTQ + struggle and very useful in educating the audience. The series focuses on the concrete history of the group in the United States, why do you think that viewers from the rest of the world should see it?

Christine Vachon: Good question. Before Alex and I have been asked what we would do if they gave us the opportunity to do a second part of ‘Pride’, another season, and I thought that what I would do would be perhaps a ‘Pride: UK’, ‘Pride: Spain’, ‘Pride: France’ … It would be very interesting. This is the story of the United States, but obviously it is a story that resonates with the rest of the world and reflects the way in which countries have consistently focused on each other – and continue to do so – on issues of rights. What I would like viewers in other countries to ask themselves when they see it is: “That is the history of the United States. What is mine?”

eCartelera: The series spans 70 years of history. What was the most surprising discovery you made about the LGBTQ + community going back to the 50s and 60s?

CV: I want you to answer that one, Alex.

Alex Stapleton: Oh my God, the biggest surprise … There were a lot of things I didn’t know about, so I’m not going to pretend that it wasn’t totally surprising to delve into the story like that. But I suppose that the most surprising thing, not only for me, but also for the directors, producers and the whole team, was seeing how, going back so far back in time, there is not a particularly long list of people with whom you can talk about this. theme. It was actually quite unsettling. As in other areas of American history, we wanted to go even further back, to the 17th century, to make a list of 20,000 people in this country who could give us information. We needed to find people who could articulate history and who were authentic voices to bring it to life, especially in those two decades, the 50s and 60s, but many people who lived them have already passed away.

eCartelera: The series focuses a lot on the facet of activism. How do you consider that activism has changed throughout history and how do you think it will evolve in the coming years based on what you have observed?

CV: One of the things the series does very well is show how activism has changed and how much the LGBTQ + community has learned from the civil rights movement, and also how they continue to reflect on each other with the goal of doing advance each one. I don’t really know where it is going, I think we have had a very special year because of the pandemic, but we have also had the Black Lives Matter, we have seen how it has manifested itself as a movement and that is reflected in the documentary. What all that will mean, what activism will look like in the digital age, I think we’re still figuring out.

eCartelera: ‘Pride’ also talks, especially in the last two episodes, of the power of the media to change culture and educate society. I think we are currently experiencing a kind of queer revolution in terms of representation on television, with series like ‘Pose’, ‘It’s a Sin’, ‘Drag Race’, our ‘Venom’. But of course, this is just the beginning and there is a lot to do. What do you think should be the next step and what should big studios like Disney do to help?

CV: Making more seasons of ‘Pride’! [Amas se ríen] I have dealt with the notion of representation since the beginning of my career and have always fought against the idea that there must be an ideal type of LGBTQ + representation and that it is a rosy and positive version. At the beginning of my career I got into trouble with my own community for making a lot of movies and content that was not always positive, because I like troubled and dark stories. I’d rather tell the story of the murderer than the person who caught him. That’s how I am and those are the stories I like to tell. I love that there is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’. It is not necessarily the type of content that I want to see, but it is great, I have nothing against it, I just say that what I really want is an extraordinary amount of content that is different, in which we do not obsess – as we did in the 80s and 90s, when our community was under siege by the AIDS pandemic – with showing the heterosexual community that we are “as normal as them”, creating content in which we are parents, we are married, we do not have polygamous relationships, etc. . I’ve always felt that I don’t want to be like this. I prefer to be in the alternative community that is imperfect. I don’t know if I have answered your question, I am trying to express the idea that positive representation sucks for me, in whatever community I represent.

eCartelera: Finally, there are two phrases from the documentary that have stuck with me: “You are not the first to go through this” and “We need to show the story to make sure we don’t repeat it.” I think that is one of the foundations of the documentary and my question is: Do you think we can learn from history – by watching works like ‘Pride’ – or are we condemned to repeat it?

ACE: Very good question. I think both will happen. Are we condemned to repeat the same mistakes over and over again? Yes. But are we also destined to learn from them? Sure. As a mother, I hope my son’s world is one with fewer of the mistakes we’ve made and creating a series like this serves to put ourselves on that side of the story. The goal of ‘Pride’ is to show that a movement can evolve. The movement for the rights of the African American community in this country has evolved and will continue to do so. Christine has said it before, and it is one of the main themes of the series, how the queer movement is in tune with her and vice versa. I believe that the queer liberation movement will continue to evolve on issues of identity, intersectionality, etc. The more we allow each other to be different and not be a monolithic culture, the better we will be. And I think that is the idea that the series wants to convey and that we wanted to underline, that you cannot limit others, and intersectionality is a very important part of that conversation.