Peacock is making our dating dreams come true thanks to their brand new dating series Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. That’s right, if you’ve been looking for your very own Mr. Darcy without luck, now is the moment to find the guy of your dreams. You’ll even be housed in a castle so it’ll really feel like Regency-era England.

But fine, even if you don’t want to sign up for the experience yourself, you’ll probably want to still tune in to catch the drama romance.

Here’s what to know about Peacock’s upcoming TV Show Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance.

So wait, is this really happening?

Yep. Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is totally real! Peacock revealed the news on July 7 and gave the show a full series order.

How does Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance work?

Think of it as The Bachelorette meets Bridgerton. According to Peacock, “A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. “

The streaming platform even gave fans a sneak peek at the dates: “Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love. “

Is it too late to sign up?

Lucky for you, it’s not! Peacock is already looking for participants. You can sign up for Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance through this official casting site.

If you’re interested, you need to be 21+ and have a passport. If that sounds like you, then fill out that app ASAP before casting ends.

When will the show be released?

There’s no official release date for the series just yet, so you should definitely subscribe to Peacock ahead of time. At least there are plenty of episodes of The Office and Girls5Eva to keep you busy until then.

Tamara Fuentes Associate Entertainment Editor Tamara Fuentes is the Associate Entertainment Editor for Cosmopolitan and covers celebrity news, pop culture, television, movies, music, and books.

