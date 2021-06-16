Pride Month: Get Inspired by These Looks

Get inspired by these rainbow outfits.

Lady Gaga It has been an icon for the LGTB community since its inception. He has not hesitated to express his support for this group in interviews, demonstrations, videos or in his music.

Paris hilton celebrate Pride Month by posing with a rainbow BMW and wearing a matching skintight dress.

J Balvin Besides being an icon of Latin music, it has also been characterized by its multifaceted looks. Here, her hair was painted in rainbow colors, which has led users of the social network to applaud.

Thalia he has always spoken out for the LGBT community. Every year she pays tributes and dresses in keeping with the dates.

Rainbow eyes !!. Cara delevingne she paraded a great artistic make-up that brings the focus to her eyes.

Katy Perry in red knee-high boots and multi-colored dress on stage.

Selena Gomez wearing a rainbow flag t-shirt, a nod to LGBTI + Pride.

Halsey she is a living rainbow with her new look. The singer featured a multi-colored hair style at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicky hilton at the World Pride Summer Opening Party hosted by Alice and Olivia in 2019.

Pierce brosnan She enjoyed the Hawaiian sea in a rainbow-colored swimsuit.

Rita prays he wears a Marc Jacobs rainbow beanie.

Miley Cyrus, an activist against the injustices suffered by homeless and LGBT youth, shows off her rainbow hair.