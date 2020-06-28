Pride Livestream Festival Joined Latino Artists to Celebrate Pride Month | Instagram

Great artists were participants in the Pride Livestream Festival which was carried out to celebrate Gay Pride month, which was presented through Livestream due to the pandemic, somewhat different from previous years.

Some of the artists Latin Americans who participated yesterday in the « Pride Livestream Festival » were Javiera Mena, Kany García, Danna Paola and Sofía Reyes.

The event was organized by the platform of streaming Deezer to celebrate the identities of the LGBTQIA + community and fight discrimination.

The initiative in English and Spanish was conducted online because of the pandemic and featured concerts, interviews and panels that could be followed live at 17:00 hours in Mexico.

The festival seeks to show that the music and talent they have no gender or color, and also featured a video called Pass the Flag, which . had access to, showing more than 40 artists passing the flag multicolored and giving positive messages.

I am you and you are me. I am supporting Pride this year and I send my love and support to each one of you (…) Celebrate love and celebrate pride. Share the rainbow, « says Boy George in the video.

Among the events that took place, the performance of the Puerto Rican Kany García stands out, who sang in one episode « special of pride« from the podcast » La Ola « , and the interview with the Chilean Javiera Mena, who spoke about the support she gives to the community with her incredible music.

Singer Danna Paola explained how she became the queen of the LGBTQIA + Latin America with its theme « Sodium« and Sofía Reyes and Mr. Pablo gave a concert for all those who were present.

Transgender comedian Ophelia Pastrana was the festival presenter virtual and guided spaces for reflection by artists.

It is important to Deezer to celebrate the talents of artists, without discrimination or prejudice. With this event, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, helping our artists spread their messages of tolerance and respect, « said Deezer’s head of North and Central America.

In addition to the festival, Deezer released a special channel dedicated to LGBTI + Pride called « Pride« , what includes special lists of songs that include artists like Gloria Trevi, Ricky Martin, Miranda and Pabllo Vittar.

The next Sunday 28 June the International LGBT Pride Day so more events and virtual marches will follow to celebrate this pride month.