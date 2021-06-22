prices start to drop due to the cryptocurrency mining situation

Until not long ago trying to buy one of the next generation graphics cards was almost mission impossible. The prices were outrageous and strong demand far outstripped supply.

That seems to be starting to change, and the latest data reveals that graphics card prices are down 50% from their not long ago highs. Maybe in it has had a lot to do with the persecution that China has started against mining of cryptocurrencies.

The miners retreat (a little)

Cryptocurrency miners and speculators (scalpers) have had a legion of desperate users: for months it has been virtually impossible get hold of some of the new graphics from AMD or NVIDIA, but things seem to be changing.

This is revealed by data from ComputerBase, which has analyzed the evolution of prices in recent weeks and has detected a general drop in prices on most models.

In some cases that price reduction reaches 50% And that allows those price tags to finally get closer to the ones that NVIDIA or AMD published at the launch of their new GPUs.

Source: ComputerBase.

To this data is added an analysis of a Reddit user who has also studied the price and has related it to a factor that has influenced this segment a lot lately: the hashrate or rate of production in ETH mining (Ethereum).

This graph shows that the price drop is evident, and that the most powerful graphics cards (like the RTX 3090) are the ones that are falling the most in price. NVIDIA had tried to curb the problem with locks in the ability to mine cryptocurrencies, but even that seemed not enough and the situation had ended up posing almost absurd alternatives.

Those falls seem directly related to the situation of the cryptocurrency market. In recent weeks there have been several crashes in the price of bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, and the Chinese government’s persecution of miners seems to be a clear argument for this availability and price drop.

The situation finally begins to be more bearable for gamers, that little by little they are seeing how the prices of these graphics begin to relax and it is easier to find those new generation graphics cards available.

