Prices SEAT Ibiza 2021 | Daily motor

A little over a month and a half ago we told you in great detail the changes that the facelift of one of the most iconic urbanites of all time in our country, the SEAT Ibiza, which It is now available in the dealerships of the Spanish firm and that SEAT offers with a base price of € 19,140 without discounts.

No diesel mechanics or micro hybrids (for now)

The mechanical range of the Ibiza 2021 is composed of three mechanics in which a micro-hybrid option is missing, thus reserving the ECO label of the DGT for the 1.0 TGI 90 CV and 160 Nm of compressed natural gas (CNG) which is only offered in combination with a six-speed manual transmission, although it is very likely that a future eTSI mild-hybrid engines will be added, while the farewell to diesel seems more than definitive.

The other engines, with turbocharger and direct injection, are run by a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque with manual gearbox and DGS-7 as an option, in addition to the well-known 1.5 TSI in 150 hp and 250 Nm version as the current top of the range always associated with the automatic double clutch transmission, which can operate in sail mode and disconnect two of its four cylinders.

Finally, later 1.0 MPI is expected to be marketed as an access driver, a three-cylinder atmospheric of only 80 CV and 93 Nm that will be satisfied with a manual change of only 5 relations and that will not be especially recommended or for consumption, much less for benefits.

The IBIZA 2021 arrives with more equipment, both standard and optional

As for the equipment, it is available with four finishes (Reference, Style, Xcellence and FR), which are divided into a normal version and a slightly more complete one called “Plus”. Although the Reference is the basic level, the most economical Ibiza corresponds to the Style 1.0 TSI, counting this second step with an endowment really with elements such as Full LED headlights, 15 “alloy wheels, speed limiter, automatic lights or multimedia equipment 8.25 “with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The penultimate level Xcellence adds rear parking sensors, 16 “wheels or rear electric windows, placing the Sporty cut FR at the cusp with specific bumpers, a stiffer suspension or driving mode selector, among other elements.

With all that, this Ibiza is still the same especially recommended urban as always, with a dynamic touch and a practically unchanging exterior design, but with a completely redesigned interior with a greater sense of real and perceived quality. So that, it is not the cheapest alternative among the main urban centers, and is that a SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI Style Plus costs € 16,910 as a configurator, a rate significantly above the € 14,465 for the Hyundai i20 Klass 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV with better equipment and similar benefits, although below of the Peugeot 208 Active Pack PureTech 100 for € 17,400 and that does not beat the Spanish or in space, equipment or mechanics.

SEAT Ibiza 2021 prices without discounts:

Finish 1.0 TSI1.0 TSI DSG1.5 TSI1.0 TGIReferencendndnd € 19,490Reference Plusndndnd € 19,640Style€ 19,410 ndnd € 20,580Style Plus€ 16,610 ndnd € 20,780Xcellence€ 20,980 € 23,460 nd € 22,010Xcellence Plus€ 21,180 € 23,668 nd € 22,210FR€ 22,320 € 24,820 € 26,360 € 23,090FR Plus€ 22,580 € 25,028 € 26,568 € 23,290