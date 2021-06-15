Prices SEAT Arona 2021: analysis

SEATalready offers in its dealers the facelift of its best-selling model in recent months, and one of the most important in its entire range. This is the SEAT Arona facelift, the details of which we already tell you on video and which is presented with a base price of € 20,330 without discounts, a somewhat hefty fare for an access B-SUV.

Thus, the main novelty of the SEAT Arona 2021 is a completely redesigned interior according to the new stylistic code marked by the latest models of the brand such as the SEAT León, thus featuring an 8.25 “or 9.2” floating screen for the multimedia system. To this he joins an overall greater sense of quality with the use of somewhat softer plastics or details such as illuminated aerators, and although it still does not stand out for offering a large spaceAt least it does have the same good 400-liter trunk.

The other big noticeable change is found in the front, specifically in the fog lamps that adopt a circular shape and a higher position, very much in the style of a CUPRA Formentor, and why not, of the latest BMW X generation, thus achieving a more off-road aesthetic according to the brand.

Four engines and four finishes

The mechanical section covers it four engines, three of them gasoline and one CNG (compressed natural gas) with an ECO label from the DGT, so for the moment it will not have eTSI microhybrid versions. As an entry step is the 1.0 TSI of 95 CV and 175 Nm of torque available only with a five-speed manual transmission and with rather modest performance, so it is to be expected that the bulk of sales will fall on the 1.0 TSI 110 hp and 200 Nm, with six relationships and with the possibility of having the seven-speed DSG double-clutch automatic transmission.

Finally, as a sportier option, the 1.5 TSI, the only four-cylinder block to develop 150 hp and 250 Nm for a 0 to 100 km / h in 8.2 seconds and a consumption of 6.1 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, although it is only available with the aforementioned DSG-7 transmission.

Regarding this ECO version, it is the 1.0 TGI 90 hp, a mechanic that can work with compressed natural gas (CNG) and whose main advantage is to achieve a cost per kilometer used up to 50% than its equivalent in gasoline, in addition to being a carrier of the DGT ECO label, but with the inconvenience of seeing the load capacity reduced to 280 liters to be able to house that extra deposit.

At the equipment level, the improvements are minimal, among which stands out a fully LED lighting in all the finishes with two levels (EcoLED in the entry level and FullLED in the rest) or the increased driving aids and assistants, such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistant or digital instrumentation, but all this against payment, either through options, packages or accessing higher levels of finishes.

Speaking of finishes, the Arona range is based on four of them (Reference, Style, Xperience and FR) with the corresponding unfolds (PLUS) in the three most complete. In general, it has a good endowment compared to its rivals, although it is also notably more expensive, the Style being a sufficiently complete option.

In the table at the end you can check the prices of the SEAT Arona 2021, which start at € 20,330 of the Reference 1.0 TSI 95 CV, a somewhat high rate if it were bought with the current bargain of the Arona prerestyling for € 13,800 or other such interesting proposals and balanced like the Kia Stonic Concept 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV MHEV for € 15,844 or the spacious Skoda Kamiq Active 1.0 TSI 95 CV for € 15,200.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best B-SUVs on the market.

Prices 1.0 TSI 951.0 TSI 110 CV (DSG) 1.5 EcoTSI 150 DSG1.0 TGI 90Reference€ 20,330 – € 21,540Style-22,120 € (24,430 €) -23,010 €Style Plus-22,320 € (24,638 €) -23,210 €Xperience-24,530 € (27,300 €) -25,820 €Xperience Plus-24,730 € (27,508 €) -26,020 €FR-25,850 € (27,400 €) 28,940 € 25,820 €FR Plus-26,058 € (27,608 €) 29,148 € 26,020 €