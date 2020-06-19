Increasingly cheaper 5G smartphones continue to arrive in the mobile catalog with installments of Vodafone, and after the recent incorporation of models such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, the Nubia Red Magic Lite, or the OPPO Find X2 Lite, the operator also adds the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A51 the same day it has been put up for sale in its free version.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is an Android 10 with a Super AMOLED screen from 6.5 inch with FHD + resolution (405 dpi), Exynos 980 eight-core processor up to 2.2 GHz, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage internal expandable by microSD, fingerprint sensor under the screen, 5G SA up to 2 Gbps, battery 4,500 mAh with 15W fast charge, NFC, radio, quad main camera 48 + 12 + 5 + 5 megapixels (f / 2.0, 123º wide angle, macro and depth sensor) and a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies (f / 2.2, 26mm)

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is available from Vodafone in black at a monthly cost for 24 months of 13 euros and no initial payment together with the unlimited Super and Total rates, 14 euros with unlimited, or 16 euros + initial payment of 39 euros with Mini and Extra rates. If you choose to combine these rates with fiber, the monthly payment of installments is reduced by 1 euro in all cases. In addition, Vodafone also allows you to choose to pay in installments during 36 months to lighten the monthly cost that would stay at 9 euros with the unlimited Super and Total without fiber.

Then we leave you with all the details of what you will end up paying really taking into account VAT both in the initial payment and in the monthly payments that include the installment payment of the terminal and the fee fee, which will have to be maintained for the first 18 months.

