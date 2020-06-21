Everything you need to know about Google’s cloud storage service.

In mid-2018, Google decided go one step further with its cloud storage platform through the creation of Google One. With this service, the company intended unify all your tools in the cloud, so that they were under the umbrella of the same platform.

With the passage of time, this service has gone evolving to house more and more advantages and utilities. In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about Google One.

What is it and what is Google One for?

As I was saying, the idea of ​​Google One is to bring together Google’s cloud tools under the same platform. It’s about a subscription service, which offers users cloud storage and other advantages that allow more use to be made of some of Google’s applications and services.

Storage purchased through Google One includes Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. Therefore, all content stored on these platforms, will take up space in our Google One unit.

Currently, Google One has a web version, as well as a mobile app that allows you to manage all the storage space purchased, as well as some of the exclusive benefits of Google One users.

All the advantages that Google One offers to subscribers

In addition to the ability to store content in the cloud, each Google One subscriptionincludes a number of advantages which can only be enjoyed by subscribers of this service. They are as follows:

Create a backup automatic of all the data of our phone, including images, messages, contacts or applications, which can be restored on another device with our associated Google account.

Access to technical assistance with experts in one touch, from the Google One app.

Bonuses on purchases such as Google Play credit, discounts of up to 10% in Google Store or special prices in hotels and other services.

Exclusive giftssuch as Google Home Mini speakers.

How to use Google One

Getting started with Google One is a very simple process. You just need to access the website of the platform and touch the button « To update ». You can also perform this same procedure from the mobile app – available both on Google Play and on the iOS App Store.

Once inside, you can select plan that best suits your needs, and you will be directed to a window to log in to your Google account if you have not already done so. Finally, you just have to enter your payment details, and you can now start enjoying all the benefits of your Google One subscription.

Google One plans and pricing

Depending on the plan chosen, it will be possible to enjoy some advantages or others with each subscription of Google One. Each and every one of the payment methods include the same benefitsThe only difference is the price and the amount of storage available. Further, it is possible to change plans at any time, by accessing the « Storage » section within the Google One mobile app. Below, we review the characteristics of each of the plans:

Plan

15 GB plan

100 GB plan

200 GB plan

2TB plan

20 TB plan

30TB plan

Price

Free

1.99 euros / month or 19.99 euros / year

2.99 euros / month or 29.99 euros / year

9.99 euros / month or 99.99 euros / year

199.99 euros / month

299.99 euros / month

Storage

15 GB

100 GB

200 GB

2 TB

20TB

30TB

Expert help

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Subscriber benefits

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Share your Google One storage with your family

Another of the great advantages of Google One is the possibility of share storage and contracted benefits with other members of our family. Google One subscribers can share the plan’s features with up to five people, with each getting 15GB by default, while the rest of the space will be shared among different members.

To share a plan with your family, you must access the Google One app and search for the “Family” card. From there, you must select the “Share plan” option, which will direct you to a page where you will have to enter people’s emails with which you want to share your plan. Once the invitation is accepted, the members will be able to enjoy the advantages of the subscription.

