Prices of the new Hyundai Kona N 2021

Hyundai has promised turning the sporty B-SUV segment upside down with the Kona N, and the truth is that ingredients are not lacking, because from the outset it has a 280 hp powertrain, dual-clutch automatic transmission and the honor of being tuned by former BMW Motorsport engineers. However, the last of those ingredients remains to be known, and of course, one of the most important. Yes, we are referring to its price, a price that starts at € 44,900, assuming a fee about six thousand euros less than that of rivals like the Volkswagen T-Roc R, the Audi SQ2 or the Mini Countryman JCW.

The Kona N is the only one with front-wheel drive

In essence This hyper-vitaminized Kona inherits the basic tributes of the brand’s urban crossover, which translates into a versatile model for day to day, with a correct space in the average of the segment and very similar to that of its two German rivals, although notably behind that offered by the British proposal, in addition to having some interior qualities and execution one (or two) steps behind. However, it is a very decisive and correct model, as we told you in our contact with the 141 hp hybrid mechanics.

However, the biggest handicap that the typical buyer of this high-performance B-SUV will find lies in its traction system, because while the three models mentioned above use an all-wheel drive system, the Hyundai is content to send the 280 hp and 392 Nm from its 2.0 T-GDI turbocharged to the front axle. However, it has an 8-speed wet double-clutch automatic transmission, in addition to a bounded slip differential electronically controlled.

Even so, the Korean is positioned as the least powerful compared to the 300 hp of the Audi and Volkswagen and the 306 hp of the MINI, and also as the least fast with a 0 to 100 km / h in 5.5 seconds compared to less than five seconds for the Germans, and it is that the extra adhesion of the aforementioned all-wheel drive is noticeable, although at least, with a weight of 1,510 kg, it manages to be 65 kg lighter than the Wolfsburg model and noticeably more than the MINI.

With a price six thousand euros lower than its rivals, it perfectly supplies its main “shortcomings”

As for the equipment, it has a wide repertoire, from heap-up display, 10.25 “digital instrumentation and a multimedia system of equal size with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as various driving aids and safety systems such as the blind spot alert, the rear assistant cross traffic, Lane Keeping and Following Assistant … putting the finishing touch on a few 19 “forged wheels which reduce the unsprung mass and improve the dynamic behavior of the vehicle.

Regarding these alternatives, the MINI Countryman JCW from € 51,900 is the ideal option for those who need an extra extra space to travel with the whole family, since it has a boot (450 liters) and wheelbase (2,670 mm) considerably higher than The rest, while the Audi SQ2 from € 53,580 is the most premium bet, being perhaps the Volkswagen T-Roc R from € 49,775 the most aggressive along with the Hyundai.