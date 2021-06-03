prices of the new and first Cupra electric

The Cupra Born surprises with a first estimated price that places it below the Volkswagen ID.3. We tell you all the details of the electric.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

June 2, 2021 (13:30 CET)

The Cupra Born arrives with an interesting price for Spain, all the details

The Cupra’s first electric promises an attractive and very sporty design, a tuning of the sports firm and, even more surprising, a really competitive price, below even the Volkswagen ID.3, the great bet of the automobile group to bring the electric car closer and turn it into a mass vehicle.

As announced in the Cupra website, El Born will start from an attractive 31,600 euros, with its engine 110 kW (150 hp) and 55 kWh battery (349 homologated kilometers). This price is slightly below the Volkswagen ID.3 with the same mechanical and battery configuration, located at 32,900 euros. Keep in mind that with the Plan Moves grantsThese cars can benefit from discounts of up to 6,500 euros, to which the brands’ own campaigns can be added.

In the Cupra configurator it is warned that this price is indicative but it would be surprising if a lot changed between here and its commercialization, whose first deliveries are expected by the end of this year, while its manufacture should soon begin in Germany. In addition, customers also have a version of 150 kW (204 hp) and 62 kWh of battery (427 kilometers) from 36,720 euros.

It is expected that later the model will also be offered with a 77 kWh battery, which would propel the Cupra Born above 500 kilometers of autonomy and a mechanical block that raises the power to 170 kW (230 hp).

Calfected leather-trimmed steering wheel, 12.5-inch screen, bucket seats … as standard

Cupra Born, everything that the new electric offers

In addition to the prices, it must be taken into account that the first Cupra electric also has a number of attractions in its equipment that make it really interesting. First, aesthetically offers a much sportier image and risky than the other electric Volkswagen Group, with which it shares many similarities.

But, in addition, in the inside we will find one 12 inch screen that will act as the infotainment operations center, while a 5.2-inch one will serve to house all the instrumentation. In the cabin we will also find bucket seats, heated leather trimmed steering wheel, aluminum pedals or keyless opening and starting and dual zone climate control among other amenities.

At a dynamic level, the Cupra Born will also have other details to take into account. Its rims are 18 inches, with the option of increasing them to 19 and up to 20 inches, but the incorporation, as standard, of the sports suspension and progressive steering. Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), tuned by Cupra and with four driving modes (Range, Comfort, Individual and Cupra) is offered as an option.

Finally, it should be noted that customers will have, within each model, three equipment packages to choose from. The Advanced It is focused on driver aids, in which the adaptive cruise control or intelligent lights stand out. The Pro delves into these aids and also offers electric seats, heated and with massage function. Finally, the finish Top It also adds Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) glass roof and Beats sound system.