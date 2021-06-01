Prices new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX 2021

A few weeks ago we told you all the details of the ID.4 GTX, the sportiest version of the electric crossover from Volkswagen. A car in general with a lot of sense, ecological, with low cost per kilometer and very spacious in which this “sporty” version seems to make no sense. But quite the opposite, because those of Wolfsburg have communicated that the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX starts at € 51,700, a price that can be reduced by up to € 7,000 including MOVES III grants and that makes it the best alternative to the Tiguan TDI or to other electric SUVs with much more contained benefits.

The ID.4 is considerably larger than a Tiguan and any other compact SUV

Any ID.4 provides more interior space on the Tiguan, and is that the 2,765 mm wheelbase and 543 liters of luggage compartment They are well ahead of the 2,680 mm and 476 liters of the model with internal combustion mechanics. To this is added that thanks to MOVES it is possible to buy an ID.4 GTX for € 44,700, less than the € 48,680 of the analog Tiguan (except for power): the R-Line 2.0 TDI 4MOTION DSG.

And yes this ID.4 GTX has all-wheel drive since it has a motor on each axle, one of 102 CV in the front and another of 204 CV in the rear that together they yield 299 hp to achieve an excellent 6.2 seconds in the 0 to 100 km / h for a mass exceeding 2.2 tons. Thus, it is notably faster than that 2.0 TDI 150 hp, it carries the ZERO label and using its 11 kW on-board charger with a charging point in the garage it is possible to achieve a low cost per kilometer and have the battery fully charged in 7.5 hours.

Thanks to the MOVES the ID.4 GTX costs € 44,700, less than an analog Tiguan 2.0 TDI and with a much larger space.

In return we have a 180 km / h top speed and all the problems associated with the still scarce network of charging stations. However, the GTX has a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh (82 kWh gross) with which you can cover a distance of 480 km according to the WLTP cycle and that improves on that of rivals such as the Mercedes EQA 350 with 292 hp, which stays at “only” 430 km by having a lower capacity battery (66.5 kWh useful), as is its habitability.

In addition, this GTX is positioned as the top-of-the-range finish, which means that it has quite a lot of equipment that includes elements such as 20 “alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking with pedestrian detection … although lags behind the R-Line of the Tiguan, but slightly ahead of the star pattern.

In addition, aesthetically it is spiced up with some not very striking details such as specific moldings, redesigned bumpers, a blue imitation leather upholstery on the dashboard and door panels with red stitching, as well as 3D LED taillights.

Focusing on the segment of electric C-SUVs, the main rival is the Mercedes EQA 350 4MATIC from € 56,675 and whose main disadvantage (in addition to space) is that it cannot benefit from the MOVES because it has a price without taxes higher than € 45,000, being perhaps the best alternative the Ford Mustang Mach-e RWD 77 kWh from € 47,232, rear-wheel drive and with much more space.