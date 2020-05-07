Bad news for all those who have an account with the streaming platform or thought to acquire it soon. After the government passed a tax on all digital platforms, Netflix confirms new costs in Mexico for each of your three current plans.

For several months there was talk of the famous tax that will rise 16% to this type of companies, which includes Spotify, Google, Amazon, Uber, Didi and others more to come like Disney +. Netflix is ​​the first company to make its new costs official, which has been very annoying to the public, since since the tax began to be discussed, taking social networks to show their discontent.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! ACESPACE JAM is now available on Netflix and this is the initial lineup of the TuneSquad: pic.twitter.com/hz7oOn97wD – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) May 5, 2020

The good news is that, of the three plans that currently exist, not everyone will go up 16%In fact, only one is the one who will bear all the weight that the Mexican government is imposing on the companies. In a statement, the company commented on when the cost will be reflected.

“As reported in late 2019, the Mexican Government is incorporating VAT on digital services such as Netflix as of June 1. Consequently, we have begun to notify our users that there will be an adjustment in our prices, at the same time we have worked to minimize the impact on our Basic plan. Members will see this tax as a separate item on their bill from June 1”Commented a spokesperson for Netflix Mexico.

Netflix confirms new costs in Mexico which are the following; for the basic package (one screen) it will rise from 129 pesos to 139 pesos, in the standard (two screens) there will be an increase from 169 pesos to 196 pesos, and finally, the package that rises 16% is the Premium (four screens ) which rises from 229 pesos to 266 pesos per month.