Operators continue to include the new iPhone SE of 2020 in their installment smartphone catalogs and after knowing the prices of Orange and Movistar, it is now Vodafone who details the cost that will have along with their rates. At the moment, the operator has only disclosed prices for the iPhone SE with 64 GB internal storage, and have not transcended the available colors.

The iPhone SE of 2020 maintains its design with wide frames, which make it recover in Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the front button. It has a screen of 4.7 inches HD resolution (326 dpi), Apple A13 Bionic processor, 4G up to 1 Gbps, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 12 megapixel main camera (f / 1.8, with optical image stabilizer, Smart HDR and portrait mode) and a 7-megapixel front camera.

That is, the renewed iPhone SE maintains its essence of compact and cheaper mobile, mixing the design iPhone 8, the power iPhone 11 and camera iPhone XR with better HDR.

iPhone SE 2020 64 GB from 15 euros per month

The 64GB iPhone SE 2020 is available from Vodafone at a monthly cost for 24 months of 15 euros per month and without initial payment with Unlimited One Super and Total, 16 euros / month with Unlimited One, or 18 euros / month plus an initial payment of 59 euros with One Mini and Extra rates.

As for mobile-only rates, the monthly fee is one euro more expensive until 16 euros per month without initial payment with the Super and Total unlimited rates, 17 euros a month with the unlimited, or 19 euros a month plus an initial payment of 59 euros with the Mini and Extra rates.

Then we leave you with all the details of what you will actually pay for 24 months taking into account VAT both in the initial payment and in the monthly payments that include the installment payment of the terminal and the fee fee, which will have to be maintained for the first 18 months.