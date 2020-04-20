New York, 20 – The fall in milk prices in the United States because of restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic canceled out the gains obtained with the raw material in 2019. With the quarantine, consumption of dairy products fell in the country. “The dairy industry remains stuck in a challenging and unfortunate position as processing is being interrupted because of an abrupt downturn in demand,” confirms Rick Kment, market analyst at DTN. According to him, as milk is a perishable product and “the ability to store it for more than two days is almost impossible”, some farmers had to discard the excess milk produced.

Although in the beginning of the pandemic, prices were sustained by the movement of storage of basic products by American families, the closure of establishments in the food service segment and schools brought the opposite effect.

The analyst recalls that “when the refrigerators were refilled, consumers stopped placing orders and supermarket sales were not enough to compensate for losses from sales to restaurants”.

A “liquidation” of the herd is expected in the coming months, according to executive vice president of food supply chain technology company ArrowStream, David Maloni, which could lead to a more restricted supply of milk and dairy products and the price rises still in 2020. He estimates that “the US dairy markets have fallen substantially below prices in other major exporting countries” and this should result in “better export demand in the not-so-distant future”.

The rebound in prices may be driven by China’s recovery, believes Arun Sundaram, a stock analyst at CFRA Research. “The prices of agricultural commodities are expected to improve as soon as we begin to see larger and more consistent purchases of agricultural products from China,” he says, adding that there are signs that the Chinese economy is opening up again after the blockages stemming from the new virus. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

