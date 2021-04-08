Prices Dacia Logan 2021 LPG versions

It is already possible to configure the new Logan on the Dacia website, the economic cut sedan of the Romanian brand based on the new Sandero, although for now only available with the interesting 100 hp LPG mechanics with a price that starts at € 11,310 to stand up to rivals such as the Fiat Type or the Citroën C-Elysée.

New Dacia Logan: the affordable saloon gets even more interesting

Along with the discovery of the new Dacia Sandero, the Romanian firm owned by Renault also …

At the moment only 100 CV LPG is available

The Logan was in charge of laying the foundations of Dacia in our country more than 15 years ago, and although now the brand is based on the Sandero and the Duster, it has not wanted to stop updating this sedan almost 4.40 meters that position it in the middle of the C segment, despite “not being more than a Sandero with an ass” 532-liter boot and a wheelbase of 2,649 mm. Thus, we are facing one of the cars with the best space / price ratio on the market, which together with those LPG propellants, makes it outlined as a excellent option for the taxi drivers union and VTC.

For now only available in two configurations different. The most economical, from € 11,310, is associated with Essential finish With a very modest level of equipment in which it will be essential to add options such as air conditioning (€ 440), being possible to complete it with others such as rear parking sensors (€ 215) or a multimedia equipment with an 8 “screen (€ 210) .

The other configuration corresponds to top of the Comfort range from € 12,060, much more recommended and with a much more decent endowment in which we find elements such as air conditioning, light and rain sensor or 8 “multimedia system. However, the most interesting thing about this finish is the catalog with the largest number of options available, thus providing the possibility of accessing some alloy wheels, navigator, rear electric windows or automatic climate control.

Due to equipment possibilities, the top of the Comfort range is the most recommended, from € 12,060.

In both cases the only mechanics available at the moment is the ECO-G 100, a three-cylinder with one liter of displacement and turbocharger that develops 100 HP and 170 Nm, and whose greatest virtue is the fact that it is adapted to LPG and have an ECO label from the DGT, which makes it possible to achieve a cost per kilometer 45% lower than an equivalent gasoline. However, the Logan with said mechanics does not stand out for offering particularly brilliant performance given the 11.6 seconds it takes to reach 100 km / h from a standstill.

Finally, it should be mentioned that the new Logan from € 11,310 is conditional on a minimum financing of € 4,000 to 36 months. However, it is no longer as cheap as it used to be, and the Fiat Type Sedan from € 11,267 is a tough rival, especially in the low price part, as it has a better equipped access version and a catalog of options much broader.