Official authorities have recommended it, but cremation to those who die from COVID-19 has been very little among the options of the relatives of these dead for two reasons. The first is because it contradicts the customs of a religious people and the second is because it has a high cost for people with limited resources.

An employee of a well-known funeral parlor in the country and whose service is the cremation of people, who asked not to be identified, believes that the cremation of the dead by COVID-19 is minimal, less than 2% of the total number of deaths, since “the Dominican is very religious and this is more a personal decision.”

When consulting several funeral homes by phone, it was found that the funerals are being carried out normally, even when someone dies from the coronavirus, the main requirement being that only 10 people attend.

The collaborator of the funeral parlor consulted explains that cremation, since before the virus, has been used to please, more than anything, the wishes of the deceased, but insists that religion “makes it contradictory” and that is why many families prefer to spend between US $ 5,000 and US $ 7,000 to bring a deceased person to the country, avoiding cremation even if this comes out “much cheaper”.

However, for a poor person, cremation is also expensive. Listin Diario has some prices offered by funeral homes that provide this service, including Memorial, Blandino and Protectora La Altagracia.

The prices given in these places vary and do not include the wake, since some relatives pay extra money to watch the body before cremation and thus follow the line of the traditional in a certain sense. The different amounts are RD $ 40,000, RD $ 57,000, RD $ 77,700 and RD $ 93,000 for simple plans that only include cremation and other services. If a wake is desired, the amount can go up to RD $ 140,000.

For this funeral service, the immediate relatives of the deceased, such as spouses, children or parents, must sign a legal document authorizing cremation.

In advance

There are people who make pre-arrangements before their death to be cremated, so they pay about RD $ 3,000 per month for more than 36 months as a precautionary plan and that their final wish is fulfilled.

These plans include searching the deceased at home or clinic, transfer to forensic pathology, transfer to the funeral home, official paperwork and extract of death certificate, cold room for conservation of the loved one waiting for all the documentation to be ready, plastic urn, urn of precious wood and a private chapel for the family with flowers and the touch of violins, as the collaborator of the consulted funeral home confesses to this medium.

“But very few Dominican people use this because just as we are afraid to talk about death and cemeteries, so we fear for cremation. We are a religious people ”, highlights the consulted.

Once the body is cremated, the ashes are delivered to their relatives for three to five hours in an urn. Some throw them into the sea or into the air, while others remain with them in their homes. Others prefer to keep them in ossuaries that are in cemeteries and are private spaces.

The crematorium is carried out in specific “industrial furnaces” for this, reports the employee of the funeral company with whom Listin Diario spoke. When asked if this service before COVID-19 was safe for the funeral staff, she answered: “Of course, very sure, our staff is highly qualified and trained for this.”

DO NOT INFECT

What the WHO says about dead bodies

The World Health Organization notes that except in cases of hemorrhagic fevers (such as Ebola or Marburg haemorrhagic fever) and cholera, cadavers are generally not infectious. Only the lungs of pandemic influenza patients can be damaged if they are mishandled during an autopsy after death. Otherwise, the corpses do not transmit diseases, indicates the organism.