prices, characteristics and technical sheet

The new Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 want to conquer the cheap mobile segment by betting on reliability.

In addition to the new Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, the Finnish has also used its online event to make its official new phones for the cheap mobile segment, the Nokia G10 and Nokia G10.

As with the X series models, the new Nokia G10 and G20 share the same design, despite the existence of differences in terms of characteristics. Below you will see all their specifications and details, as well as the prices and release dates of this new pair of affordable smartphones.

Nokia G10, all the information

Nokia G10 Specifications Dimensions 1164.9 x 76.0 x 9.2 mm

194 grams 657-inch LCD screen

20: 9 ResolutionHD + ProcessorMediaTek Helio G25RAM3GBOperating SystemAndroid 11 (Android One)

System updates for 2 years and security updates (monthly) for 3 years Storage 32 GB CamerasRear 48 MP main

2 MP depth camera

2 MP macro camera

Frontal 8 MP Battery 5,050 mAh Others 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD, side fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button Starting price139 euros

As the cheapest model in this family, the Nokia G10 it is the terminal that conforms to the most humble specifications.

Among them, we find a 6.5-inch LCD screen with drop-shaped notch, HD + resolution and sizable frames. The panel is surrounded by a plastic chassis, the rear of which houses the device’s camera system, made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor, and two 2 megapixel accessory sensors for macro images and depth information capture.

The processor that brings the phone to life is a MediaTek Helio G25, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage and a large 5,050 mAh capacity battery.

Android 11 is the version of the system that runs inside the smartphone, based on Android One and, therefore, with a minimum of two years of assured system updates. Nokia also commits to keeping security patches up to date for three years, through monthly updates.

Nokia G20, all the information

Nokia G20 Specifications Dimensions 1164.9 x 76.0 x 9.2 mm

197 grams 657-inch LCD screen

20: 9 ResolutionHD + ProcessorMediaTek Helio G35RAM4GBOperating SystemAndroid 11 (Android One)

System updates for 2 years and security updates (monthly) for 3 years Storage 64 GB CamerasRear 48 MP main

5 MP ultra wide angle camera

2 MP depth camera

2 MP macro camera

Frontal 8 MP Battery 5,050 mAh Others 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD, side fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button Starting price139 euros

One notch above the Nokia G10 is the G20, with a more powerful processor as is the MediaTek Helio G35, and double the internal storage. Also, the RAM increases from 3 to 4 GB.

This model also adds a fourth sensor to the rear camera system. It is a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle lens camera.

Price of Nokia G10 and Nokia G20

Nokia has decided to keep these new models in the lower price segment of the market, given that neither of the two exceeds 200 euros.

The Nokia G10 costs 139 euros in Europe. For his part, Nokia G20 is priced at 169 euros.

