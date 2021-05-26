prices and plans in Mexico and Latin America

After confirming that HBO Max will arrive in Mexico and Latin America on June 29, now we finally know the prices of the service in the region. Fortunately for consumers, the streaming video platform will adapt its costs to the local currency, so they will not convert directly from dollars. In the case of Mexico, the prices are quite similar to the rest of the services available in the country, so the competition will be tougher from the following month.

HBO Max will offer two different plans in each country. The most basic, the «Mobile Plan», will allow you to enjoy the service in one mobile device at a time. For his part, «Standard Plan» offers access to the service in up to three devices at the same time. It is worth mentioning that the second also supports the resolution 4K. And the “cheap” subscription with ads that will arrive in the United States in June? At the moment there is no information about its availability in Mexico and Latin America. Below is the price list by country:

Mexico

Mobile Plan (one mobile device at a time): $ 99 per month ($ 69 when paying the full year) Standard Plan (3 devices at the same time in 4K): $ 149 per month ($ 104 paying the full year)

chili

Mobile Plan (one mobile device at a time): $ 4,999 per month ($ 3,492 when paying the full year) Standard Plan (3 devices at the same time in 4K): $ 6,900 per month ($ 4,908 paying the full year)

Argentina

Mobile Plan (one mobile device at a time): $ 359 a month ($ 249 when paying the full year) Standard Plan (3 devices at the same time in 4K): $ 529 per month ($ 374 paying the full year)

Colombia

Mobile Plan (one mobile device at a time): $ 13,900 a month ($ 9,992 when paying the full year) Standard Plan (3 devices at the same time in 4K): $ 19,900 a month ($ 14,158 paying the full year)

Brazil

Mobile Plan (one mobile device at a time): R $ 19.97 per month (R $ 14.21 when paying the full year) Standard Plan (3 devices at the same time in 4K): 28 R $ a month (20 R $ paying the full year)

For Mexico and Brazil, HBO Max will exclusively broadcast the Champions League. Consequently, there will be no other way to watch the European club tournament, as ESPN and Fox Sports lost the broadcasting rights in those territories. In this way, HBO Max will keep one of the most popular sporting events in both countries. And of course, the proposal increases the value of its library of exclusive content, which will be complemented by series and movies from HBO, Warner, DC, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

Read this too …