prices and mini off road test

Jeep puts on sale its new Gladiator pick-up, which arrives loaded with technology and in a double cab configuration and a 153 cm steel box. Its price starts at 73,300 euros. We have been able to enjoy a little time with him.

May 18, 2021 (11:30 CET)

The new Jeep Gladiator, on VIDEO.

After almost 30 years since the launch of the Jeep Comanche, which was in production between 1986 and 1992, Jeep reborn in the pick-up segment with the new Gladiator, which stands out for its versatility and ability to adapt to any terrain. It is derived from the 4-door Jeep Wrangler, although compared to this one, the Gladiator’s frame is 78.7 cm longer and the wheelbase is 49.2 cm longer. It is already for sale with a price of 73,300 euros for the Gladiator Overland and 78,800 euros for the exclusive Gladiator Launch Edition version, limited edition reserved for the first customers who order the new pick-up.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator: born for the off-road

We have had the opportunity to drive the new Gladiator in a small off road area, where the pick-up has shown us to be in its sauce. It only comes to Europe with 3.0 MultiJet V-6 diesel engine that develops 264 hp at 3,600 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,800 rpm, always associated with a eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The driving position is very high and at first all the details of its not inconsiderable dimensions come to mind: 5.6 meters long (Its steel box measures 1.53 meters), 1.89 meters wide and 1.91 high. We put the reducer, since the route of the path asks us to do so, being quite technical and having numerous ascents and descents with great inclination. Y the gladiator does not disappoint. We keep constant gas, always smooth, and knowing at all times that the pick-up will respond to us. During the short journey, the Gladiator shows off its spectacular off-road skills. And it is that we are facing a Authentic Jeep: 10-inch ground clearance, a good 41 degree angle of attack, one ventral 18.4 degrees and the exit reaches 25 degrees. Its wading capacity is up to 76 centimeters. To facilitate maneuvers with less visibility, it has a front camera, standard on the Launch Edition version and optional for 400 euros on the Overland, which allows us to easily see the obstacles in front of us.

The interior of the new Jeep pickup

The new Gladiator features the “shift on the fly” technology why we can switch from two-wheel-drive (2WD) to four-wheel-drive (4WD High) driving mode at a speed of up to 72 km / h. Under normal driving conditions, Selec-Trac operates on two wheel drive (2WD) and transfers 100% of the engine torque to the rear axle.

On assistance systems, the new Gladiator comes standard with ParkView rear view camera standard with dynamic grids, in addition to the systems blind spot detector and reverse crossing control, Forward Collision Warning Plus with autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control with stop function (as an option). The standard equipment also offers a Alpine 9-speaker premium audio system which includes a rear subwoofer and a 12-channel 552W amplifier with optional portable Bluetooth wireless speaker. Located behind the rear seats, the wireless speaker recharges while driving the pick-up and its exterior is dust-resistant. It is also waterproof and can be submerged up to 90 cm for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Jeep Gladiator – Launch Edition Special Version

The exclusive Launch Edition version It will be exclusively available in Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver metallic, Brilliant White or Granite Crystal metallic. Arrives with 18 inch alloy wheels, an exclusive logo, the rigid roof, canvas top and wheel arches in body color. Inside, the new Launch Edition features a Monaco leather-clad dashboard and black leather heated seats. Included on board are the Alpine premium audio system with subwoofer and portable wireless speaker, Uconnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8.4 inch touch screen, front camera, Blind Spot Detector with reverse crossing control, frontal collision warning plus, cruise control with stop function and automatic high beams.

Access to the cargo area in the Jeep pickup

Jeep Gladiator with Jeep Wave loyalty program

With the new Jeep Gladiator we can embrace the new Jeep Wave customer service and loyalty program, which offers Jeep vehicle owners exclusive services, which include maintenance and roadside assistance. Among its advantages, they stand out, the first two scheduled maintenance of the vehicle (within 24 months of purchase), thanks to the two-year “EASY CARE” maintenance program, a 24/7 roadside assistance service, priority customer service provided by a dedicated Jeep call center, and priority access to brand events and initiatives.

Jeep Gladiator: prices for Spain

Jeep offers for its new Gladiator a very interesting financing offer: 399 euros / month, including maintenance for the first 3 years and a 3-year warranty, with a payment in 36 installments. Prices, without any kind of promotion, are the following:

