June 1, 2021 (14:00 CET)

BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: prices and keys for Spain of the new convertible.

The second generation BMW 4 Series Convertible it is already a reality. Last week we could already get on this exclusive convertible and we will tell you our first impressions. Now, the time has come to know your prices and equipment data for Spain which claims to be one of the sportiest models in this category.

With a new and exclusive soft top with new structure, announcing a weight reduction of 40 percent compared to the previous model, the new 2021 BMW Cabrio Series is offered from the start with these engines: in gasoline with the versions 420i of 184 CV, 430i of 258 CV Y 374hp M440i xDrive, the latter with a 48V mild-hybrid system and DGT ECO label; Meanwhile in diesel, with 420d 190hp, also with a micro-hybrid system.

BMW 4 Series Convertible 2021.

BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: improvements and equipment

Also announcing a better dynamism, thanks to the lower weight and the lower center of gravity, the BMW 4 Series Convertible also promises space optimization, now with a trunk capable of offering 300 liters of cargo with the convertible car, and 385 liters if it is closed. In addition, the hood can now be opened up to 50 km / h in just 18 seconds, and you can choose between black and, optionally, an anthracite silver effect.

What standard equipment, BMW announces a full complement that will include from c8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission to alloy wheels 17 inch, sport seats, fabric upholstery, power memory seats, sports and leather steering wheel, Rain and light sensor, tri-zone air conditioner, LED headlights or 40/20/40 variable charging system.

BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: this is its interior.

Also, as security elements too It will include as standard the Active Guard Plus system, the Parking Assistant, the lighting package or an extended third year warranty and 200,000 km. Below we already detail all the prices of the new BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021, which already supports orders

BMW 4 Series Cabrio 2021: all prices for Spain

VERSIONS

PRICEBMW 420i Convertible € 57,300 BMW 430i Convertible € 61,400 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible € 83,400 BMW 420d Convertible € 58,250