prices and keys for Spain of the SUV

The commercial journey of the new Hyundai Bayon in our country has already begun. Attentive to the prices and the keys of this new SUV.

June 15, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Hyundai Bayon, now on sale

Slightly smaller that he Kona (4.20 m length) and with prices also lower, the new Hyundai Bayon (measures 4.18 m long) has just started its commercial career in Spain. The prices for our market range between 16,490 and 26,020 euros (See at the end of this article all the prices in the range).

Despite being a SUV of dimensions somewhat more contained than the Kona, the new Hyundai Bayon It has a cargo volume capacity in the trunk something greater (with 411 liters versus 374 liters for the Kona).

Hyundai Bayon 2021

The mechanical range announced for our country of this new vehicle does not include any diesel engine and all engines, depending on versions, receive the environmental label C or the DGT ECO label, thanks to the technology of 48V mild-hybrid light hybridization associated with 1.0 T-GDi three-cylinder engine in power levels of 100 and 120 hp. The 100 hp 1.0 T-GDi petrol version can also be chosen without the mild-hybrid system, in which case it receives the label C from the DGT. As an access engine to the range, potential customers who may be interested in this vehicle have at their disposal the 1.2 four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline engine and 84 hp of power.

The interior of this small SUV It offers a fresh and youthful design, much in the style of the i20 utility. The dashboard and the driving position are dominated by a 10.25-inch digital instrumentation panel behind the wheel, the same size for the multimedia system screen located in the central area (in the access or less equipped versions, both the panel as the screen are 8 inches in diameter). In the case of its connectivity modes, the multimedia system is compatible with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies (The integration or connection of the smartphone in the vehicle’s multimedia system is done wirelessly or without cables). In this regard, the Bluelink technology also stands out, with the various functions and applications of the smartphone that can be replicated in the car’s multimedia system.

The interior of the Hyundai Bayon

Between the different safety and driving assistance systems, this model stands out for offering the active cruise control, whose data is constantly updated according to the speed limits established and stored in the memory of the navigation system according to the type of road on which you are driving. Thanks to this, the speed programmer adapts it automatically according to the specific limit in each case, without the intervention of the driver.

Prices of the Hyundai Bayon 2021 in Spain

Bayon 1.2 MPi 84 CV Essence: 16,490 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV Essence: 17,490 euros Bayon 1.2 MPi 84 CV Maxx: 18,565 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV Maxx: 19,565 Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV 48V Maxx: 21,315 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV Tecno: 21,565 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV 48V 7DCT Maxx: 21,805 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV 48V Tecno: 22,815 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV 48V 7DCT Tecno: 23,805 euros Bayon 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV 48V 7DCT Style: 26,020 euros

