prices and keys for Spain

Audi has just put on sale in Spain the Q5 Sportback, the new SUV with a marked coupe design in its rear area. Here are your keys and prices.

June 7, 2021 (1:40 PM CET)

New Audi Q5 Sportback 2021 now on sale

Audi has confirmed the start of the official marketing of the new Q5 Sportback, the coupe-looking SUV which is added to the range of the German manufacturer. With this new model, there are already three SUVs with a marked coupe design that are marketed by the firm of the four rings in our country (the other two, the Q3 Sportback and the e-tron Sportback).

In terms of design, this new SUV coupe It stands out for offering on the exterior the characteristic Singleframe front grille with large air inlets. On the other hand, the headlights have a distinctive light signature in the daytime running lights with LED technology as standard (or type Matrix LED optionally). Other notable elements in the body are the shoulders and the well-defined wheel arches, as well as the sporty-looking side skirts.

For those customers who wish, they can customize their Q5 Sportback with the Exterior lines Advanced and S line, which have differences in the Singleframe grille, in the side air intakes and in the rear bumper. The entire range of this SUV can be chosen with 12 body colors and an almost infinite range of customization elements.

Audi Q5 Sportback 2021

The new 2021 Q5 Sportback features a length of 4.69 meters and a wheelbase of 2.82 m. According to the German brand, the volume of load capacity in the trunk It is 510 liters, a figure that can increase to 1,480 liters if the rear seats are lowered.

The engines of the Audi Q5 Sportback 2021

Since its availability on the market, this new SUV can be chosen with the 163 hp 35 TDI diesel engine and, one step above, the 204 hp 40 TDI quattro diesel and the 265 hp 45 TFSI quattro petrol (these last two thrusters, combined with the technology of 12V mild-hybrid light hybridization with which they receive the ECO environmental label from the DGT).

Audi SQ 5 Sportback TDI

The plug-in or plug-in hybrid technology It is also present in the mechanical range of this SUV coupe with the versions 50 TFSIe quattro of 299 CV and 55 TFSIe quattro of 367 CV. In both cases, the autonomy in purely electric driving mode it is about 62 km (These two variants receive the ZERO label from the DGT).

For those who demand a vehicle with certain sporting claims they have at their disposal the SQ 5 Sportback quattro, with 3.0 TDI V6 diesel engine up to 341 hp, with a specific technical set-up and design that differentiate it from the rest of the range.

The prices advertised for this model in our country range between 55,080 and 82,160 euros.