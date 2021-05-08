prices and data of the new sports car

The most powerful car in the history of BMW M is already a reality and is already on sale in Spain. This is the price of the new BMW M5 CS in our country.

May 7, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Said and done: the spectacular new BMW M5 CS It was due to arrive in the spring of this 2021 and it has been. The new German supercar, recognized by the brand itself as the most powerful car in the history of BMW M, It has some characteristics and benefits of heart attack.

To begin with, your engine is a V8 4.4 biturbo that reaches the 635 hp power, at 6,000 rpm, and 750 Nm of torque, delivered between 1,800 and 5,950 rpm. Associated with a 8-speed M Stepronic transmission, with Drivelogic, already M xDrive traction, is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3 seconds and up to 200 km / h from standstill in 10.4 seconds. Rear-drive purists can rest easy, as there is a chance that all that force will be transmitted to the rear axle.

Interior of the new BMW M5 CS.

The German four-seater saloon can boast of being even lighter than version M5 Competition, up to 70 kg less. The carbon fiber has a lot to say in this, present on the hood, diffusers, M spoiler, mirrors, … The wheels are 20 inches, in Gold Bronze, and the Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires hide in turn M carbo-ceramic brakes with red clamps.

Laser headlights, refined ride control, tuned bearings and chassis are part of other novelties which brings with it the new BMW M5 CS, which adds to its inside the M carbon front seats, with the contour of the Nürburgring circuit on the headrest, Alcantara steering wheel, carbon fiber paddles behind the wheel …

The price for the Spanish market of this new jewel of BMW It is 207,300 euros, practically 60,000 euros more than the M5 Competition, but with a greater dose of sportiness and exclusivity.

The BMW M5 CS, on video.

