prices and data of the new range of the SUV

The Mercedes EQA, the brand’s new compact electric SUV, will debut new versions in early July. We tell you what they are and their prices for Spain.

May 21, 2021 (12:50 CET)

Mercedes EQA 2021: prices and data of the new range of the electric SUV.

The Mercedes EQA it is already a reality. The brand new new SUV, that shares a technical structure with the GLA and which we could almost consider as a his 100% electric variant, has already started its sales in Spain and even we could try it just a few days ago for the first time. However, more news will be coming to its range very soon.

As reported by Mercedes, the new EQA will also release two new versions at the beginning of July: the EQA 300 4M and EQA 350 4M.

Platform of the Mercedes EQA, the new electric SUV.

This is the new Mercedes EQA 300 4Matic

The first develops a power already 168 kW, equivalent to 228 hp, and a torque of 390 Nm. This new version of the SUV promises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds, reaching a autonomy that will oscillate between 409 and 430 kilometers, depending on your equipment. In the city, this range may even exceed 510 km.

The announced price for this new Mercedes EQA 300 4Matic will be 54,500 euros, final price, not including possible special aid for electric cars from the Government and the communities. Approves a electrical energy consumption between 18.5 and 17.6 kWh / 100 km.

New Mercedes EQA.

This is the new Mercedes EQA 350 4Matic

For his part, new Mercedes EQA 350 4M already develops a power of 215 kW, equivalent to 292 hp of power, and a torque of 520 Nm. Its acceleration is announced in 6 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h and it will reach an identical autonomy in this case to the 300 version, thus being able to reach 430 kilometers.

The price of the Mercedes EQA 350 4Matic will be 56,675 euros, without counting on possible aid to the purchase. In this case, it also approves the same between 17.6 and 18.5 kWh / 100 km of electrical energy consumption.