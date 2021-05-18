prices and data of the new citizen

The little one of the Toyota house is updated with a new special edition with more sporty tints and a renewal of its already well-known x-play finish.

May 17, 2021 (08:20 CET)

The Toyota Aygo is updated and incorporates a new x-sport version.

The Aygo remains the entry-level vehicle to the range Toyota. With their 3.4 meters in length and his 72 hp gasoline engine, is the most urban bet of the Japanese brand. A car, in addition, that clearly bets on personalization, offering its customers a wide variety of versions or combinations to make each Aygo something unique.

In this 2021, Toyota updates its Aygo with interesting news. For example, with the introduction of a version called x-sport which, as you may have deduced, acquires a somewhat sportier DNA. Newly designed 15-inch wheels, decorative elements in red for the exterior and interior, such as the side moldings, the gear lever knob or the embroidery on the floor mats, the black and white bi-tone combination for the bodywork or the details in “Piano Black” and “Quartz Gray” in the cabin are your most outstanding aesthetic elements.

The Toyota Aygo 2021 in its new x-sport trim.

At the level of equipment, Toyota Aygo comes standard with LED headlights, automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, heated electric mirrors, rear view camera, light sensor, 17-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity, partial leather upholstery, sound system JBL premium with 5 speakers and system Toyota Safety Sense. The latter groups together different safety elements and helps driving, such as the pre-collision system or the involuntary lane change alert.

The second big news in the range is the update of the finish “x-play”, with new aesthetic details, as well as the renovation of the color palette, with the new “x-white classic” and the “x-graphite gray” adding to the range made up of the “x” silver, red and black.

The prices starting in Spain are based on 12,100 euros for the Toyota Aygo x-play and of the 13,100 euros for the Aygo x-sport. Financing the purchase, prices start at 10,900 and 11,900 euros, respectively, and with Toyota Easy Plus, including a 4-year warranty and maintenance, at 11,400 and 12,400 euros.