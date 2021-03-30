prices and all the SUV data

The mechanical range of the Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 SUV is updated with the arrival of new hybrid versions and another series of extremely interesting developments.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with an updated mechanical offering

In mid-2020, Hyundai presented the main characteristics of the renovated Santa Fe, the SUV “big brother” of the Tucson. At that time, this 7 seater SUV announced a mechanical offer consisting of a 185 hp 2.4 GDi naturally aspirated gasoline engine and two 150 hp 2.0 CRDi and 202 hp 2.2 CRDi diesel engines. Well, the South Korean firm has reported important changes in the mechanical range of this model, since in it the 185 hp GDi petrol version and the 150 hp 2.0 CRDi diesel version disappear.

In addition to the disappearance of these mechanics, the commercial offer of this great 4.78 meter long 7-seater SUV give the welcome to new non-rechargeable hybrid version 1.6 T-GDi HEV 230 hp, a variant announced for the first time in the new generation of Tucson that also receives the DGT ECO environmental badge. Later, the mechanical range of the Santa Fe 2021 will be expanded with the arrival of a Plug-in hybrid version 1.6 T-GDI Plug-in Hybrid with 265 hp with ZERO label from the DGT.

Now on sale the renewed Hyundai Santa Fe 2021

At the end of this article we detail all updated prices in the 2021 range of the Santa Fe. In these rates it is striking that the prices announced for CRDi diesel versions and T-GDi HE hybridsV are the same, so it is the customer who will ultimately choose the type of propulsion and technology for their large SUV.

In our country, trim levels for this vehicle are as follows: Klass, Maxx, Tecno and Style. One of the most recent innovations in its range is the possibility of adding the new Luxury pack, which is distinguished by a series of distinctive elements on the exterior, among which are the new image for the front grille, the headlights, the daytime running lights (the latter two elements with LED-type lighting technology) and wheels of alloy of specific design.

The interior of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

At a technical level and as is usual in SUV-type vehicles, the type of traction it can be to the front wheels (4×2 versions) or all four wheels (4×4 versions). In the cases of the 4×4 variants, these have specific driving modes specially developed from a technical point of view to circulate with certain guarantees on very peculiar terrain with low grip. Said new modes of the 4×4 versions are sand, snow and mud, which are added to the already known Sport, Eco, Comfort and Smart (the latter four also available in the 4×2 versions).

According to Hyundai, with the renovation of the Santa Fe the occupants traveling in their inside they will find a cabin that has taken a very important qualitative leap in terms of the quality of the materials used. On board, the Asian firm is committed to modernity through a large touch screen for the multimedia system of 10.25 inches in size, while for those who wish, the instrumentation panel behind the wheel can also be equipped with a screen digital instead of the “conventional” panel with analog-type markers and dials.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2021: prices for Spain

Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 148 kW (202 HP) 4×2 8DCT Klass 7 seats: 40,600 euros

Santa Fe Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI HEV 169 kW (230 HP) 4×2 6AT Klass 7 seats: 40,600 euros

Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 148 kW (202 HP) 4×2 8DCT Maxx 7 seats: 44,300 euros

Santa Fe Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI HEV 169 kW (230 HP) 4×2 6AT Maxx 7 seats: 44,300 euros

Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 148 kW (202 HP) 4×2 8DCT Tecno 7 seats: 50,000 euros

Santa Fe Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI HEV 169 kW (230 HP) 4×2 6AT Tecno 7 seats: 50,000 euros

Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 148 kW (202 HP) 4×4 8DCT Tecno 7 seats: 52,000 euros

Santa Fe Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI HEV 169 kW (230 HP) 4×4 6AT Tecno 7 seats: 52,000 euros

Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 148 kW (202 HP) 4×4 8DCT Style 7 seats: 56,600 euros

Santa Fe Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI HEV 169 kW (230 HP) 4×4 6AT Style 7 seats: 56,600 euros