There are times when giving a good movie and series session can become the most appropriate and the Netflix gift card allows you to help someone pay for an account in the streaming service or you can directly allow them to have one and can try it to watch series, movies, documentaries …

What is a Netflix gift card?

A Netflix gift card is a physical card that you carry with the amount you want. You can use it to give someone away or simply if you want to pay Netflix but you do not have a credit card and you want to pay it in cash. In both options the operation is the same: you buy a gift card at a physical establishment, enter an amount and money and then redeem it from your Netflix profile by adding this balance. You can enjoy the account until the balance runs out.

Gift cards work like a cash balance so they won’t give you an exact plan or account. You can use the balance for the type of plan you want among the available ones, although, of course, in some it will last less than in others since some subscription plans are more expensive than others on the platform.

Where are they bought?

You can buy a Netflix gift card online or physically. It is not necessary to pay them with a credit card if you are going to buy them in a physical establishment, you can pay in cash and redeem the money in your account. It doesn’t matter either the country where you buy them Because they can be used anywhere as long as they have been purchased in the same currency as the country in which you use Netflix.

You can buy them online at:

You can buy them in physical stores in Spain at:

Game Stores

At Fnac

MediaMarkt

The English Court

Carrefour

Logista Spain

Coop

Post offices in Spain

Supermarkets Day

How does it work?

The operation is very simple:

You buy the gift card with the amount you want

You add them to your Netflix account or profile

The amount is added as balance

The balance is discounted as mees pass

When the balance runs out, you will no longer have access

How to redeem the gift card

You can have a physical or virtual Netflix gift card. We explain how you can redeem each of them to start enjoying the series and movies.

If it’s physical

If you have been given a physical card with a scratch card, follow these steps.

Go to the website netflix.com/redeem

Log in if you have an account already created in the service

Scratch off the back of the card with a coin

You will see a PIN code on the card

Enter the PIN code on the web page you have opened

You can start enjoying the content in your account

If it is a digital gift card

You may receive it as a gift via email.

Access the website netflix.com/redeem

Click on the link you have in the email

Log in to the Netflix website if you already have an account

Enter the PIN code that comes in the email

The balance will be added to your new account or the one you already had

Cards and balance

You can have more than one gift card associated with your account if you have decided to buy them so that you do not have to pay by credit card, for example, or simply if you have several friends or family who have given you the same. It is enough to follow the previous procedure and go registering the codes that come in all of them. Once you have them, the balance will be added to your profile and you can use it.

If the balance you have left or the one you have been given is not enough to pay a subscription, you can add a payment method to cover the rest of the expenses. If you do not have a registered payment method and the balance is insufficient to cover a full month’s subscription, Netflix will allow you to see content on your profile during the proportional part of that month. In other words, you can consume the balance until it runs out for part of the month. Still, Netflix will send you an email when your balance is low. Specifically, you will receive an email message seven days before it is completely sold out. So you can decide whether to cancel or renew.

The cards do not expire so you can have the balance as long as you want if you are not going to use it. That is, if you have been given a Netflix gift card but you are at a time when you do not have time to watch series and movies, you can wait to activate it. When you have time, just follow the steps explained in previous paragraphs to redeem your balance and start enjoying it on your account.