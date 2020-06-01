The Chinese brand Vivo has presented in its country the renewal of its mid-range, the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro +. Phones with an elegant design, good construction, large screen and compatible with 5G connectivity thanks to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 765 G and 865.

We are already in the middle of 2020 and the brands continue to complete their smartphone catalog with new models, such as Vivo. The ‘X’ range represents the balance of the mid-range ‘with aspirations’, some smartphones that do not disregard the charisma of the brand, nor the 5G. Multiple rear cameras, enough power and performance more than enough for most: the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro + are now official.

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro data sheet

Live X50

Vivo X50 Pro Vivo X50 Pro +

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159.54 x 75.39 x 7.49 mm

173 grams

158.46 x 72.80 x 8.04 mm

181.5 grams

–

SCREEN

Super AMOLED with 6.56-inch FHD + resolution

90 Hz refresh rate

Super AMOLED with 6.56-inch FHD + resolution

90 Hz refresh rate

Super AMOLED with 6.56-inch FHD + resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

GPU

Adreno 620

Adreno 620

Adreno 640

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

8 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128/256 GB

128/256 GB

256 GB

REAR CAMERA

Quadruple camera:

48 MP, f / 1.6

8 MP super wide angle, f / 2.2

8 MP telephoto f / 2.48

13 MP depth, f / 2.48,

Quadruple camera:

48 MP gimbal, f / 1.6

8 MP super wide angle, f / 2.2

8 MP telephoto

13 MP depth, f / 2.46

Quadruple camera:

50 MP gimbal

8MP super wide angle

8 MP telephoto, 3x zoom

13 MP depth,

FRONT CAMERA

32 MP

32 MP

32 MP

DRUMS

4,200 mAh

33W charger

4,315 mAh

33W charger

4,315 mAh

44W charger

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5

Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5

Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5

CONNECTIVITY

5G

Bluetooth 5

Gps

NFC

USB C

5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

Gps

NFC

USB C

5G

Bluetooth 5

Gps

NFC

USB C

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Fingerprint reader under the screen

PRICE

From 441 euros to change

From 542 euros to change

–

Perforated display and Snapdragon 765G processor

The brand bets on the Snapdragon 765G as a processor for its new range of models, a SoC that has already proven its worth and also its capabilities. With more than enough power for any task, and with compatibility with 5G as the main component, the new Vivo X50 join the list of mobile phones that they offer access to the latest generation mobile networks. Of course, the Vivo X50 Pro + stands out from its brothers by betting on the king of Qualcomm for 2020: the Snapdragon 865.

The Vivo X50 present a screen that occupies almost the entire front; obtaining a more than remarkable use. To cast the 32-megapixel front camera Vivo has chosen to make a hole in the panel, a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED. Behind the camera combination is performed on a set of rectangular lenses; Featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (50-megapixel on the Vivo X50 Pro +), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and to top it all off, the Vivo X50 is betting on a special depth camera for portraits of 13 megapixel images. Pro models make use of Vivo stabilization technology, the so-called ‘gimbal’.

The batteries are of great capacity, also the fast charge ascends in power: The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro include a 33W charger; the Vivo X50 Pro + distances itself from its siblings with a 44W fast charger.

All three are mobiles that make elegant design its main value. Double-sided glass, aluminum frame, curved screen on ‘Pro’ models, much zoom for the cameras and also great stabilization.

Prices and availability of the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro

The mobiles have been presented in China without us knowing if they will finally reach Europe. Prices are as follows:

I live X50 with 8GB / 128GB: 3,498 yuan or 441 euros to change.

I live X50 with 8GB / 256GB: 4,698 yuan or 593 euros to change.

Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB / 128GB: 4,298 yuan or 542 euros to change.

Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB / 256GB: 4,698 yuan or 592 euros.

I live X50 Pro + with 8GB / 256GB: Determined.

