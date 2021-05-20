price, release date and catalog

We already have a launch date for Star + in Latin America. Disney’s streaming service confirm your arrival by August 31 in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela, and will include free ESPN.

The service, which will be a little different from what Disney offers in Mexico or Spain, will display a large catalog of sports content that will be integrated into the platform’s offer. In this sense, Star + for Latin America will include all ESPN content, such as live events of the most important leagues and sports shows.

In addition, all series, animated comedies, films, documentaries will be available. Also original Star, regional and international productions, including exclusive content.

It will be the central point that brings together all The Walt Disney Company that is outside of Disney +. This includes content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, Star Original Productions, National Geographic Original Productions, and ESPN.

Star + catalog in Latin America

Star +, how could it be otherwise, will have available in its catalog all premiere series, including the most popular ones. Stars, some big names like This is Us, The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Mayans MC, Pose, Outlander, Genius (from National Geographic), Snowfall, 9-1-1, SWAT and The Resident, among others.

Star + is Disney’s new streaming service that includes all content from FOX, ESPN, and Star Originals series and movies.

The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Alien, Tough to Kill, Planet of the Apes, Deadpool or Relentless Search will be some of the big blockbusters that will be available in the Star catalog.

Star + launches on August 31 in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela

In addition, as in the case of Spain, Star + in Latin America will also include iconic titles, such as Grey’s Anatomy, 24, Homeland, Modern Family, Lost, How I met your Mother, The X Files and Prison Break. The service will also offer original productions Star such as Big Sky, Love Victor, Dollface, A Teacher, Rebel, Helstrom, Y: The Last Man, Black Narcissus, and Hip Hop Uncovered. A catalog, that of original content, which will be expanded weekly.

Regarding the animated comedy series, Family Guy, American Dad !, Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville and the new original series Star: Solar Opposites will also be available from the launch.

Releases like ‘Nomadland’, also on Star + Latin America

All the Disney-owned blockbustersAs well as recent theatrical releases, they will be available through Star +, such as Nomadland.

Star + will also include catalog background movies, as well as those of the FOX factory and other hits. Among them are some titles such as Judy and The Empty Man, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Logan, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Devil Wears Fashion or Jojo Rabbit. Also collections of films such as Alien, Hard to Kill, Planet of the Apes and Relentless Quest.

More premieres after launch

From the launch of Star +, they will be released series of various genres that will present historical, cultural and social stories typical of the region. Local content that will be added to the catalog.

They will be titles like Santa Evita, It was not my fault and the third season of Impuros; comedies, such as El Galán and Los Protectores; biopics, such as the story of Pancho Villa and the story of Silvio Santos; dramatic comedies, such as Alternative Therapy and El Encargado; docurealities, like Bios. Lives that marked yours (episodes of Titãs, Calamaro and Aterciopelados); and the thriller Insania.

Free ESPN integrated into the offer

National and international sports content will be on Star + thanks to includes free ESPN, with an extensive range of leagues and championships.

There will be content from live soccer events, including the CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, LaLiga, MLB, NHL. Rugby, tennis, golf, cycling, boxing and MMA (such as UFC), among other sports, will also be available.

Related to sporting events, Star + will offer hit Latin American shows such as SportsCenter and ESPN KNOCKOUT, as well as ESPN-branded series and documentaries.

Star + in Latin America: launch date and price

Star + will be a complementary but independent sports and general entertainment streaming service from the Disney + service in this region.

It will be launched on August 31, 2021 in Latin America, including Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Although the company has not yet officially ruled on how much Star + will cost in Latin America, a promotional tweet pointed to a price (in dollars) of $ 7.50 independently and $ 8.99 if contracted in package with Disney Plus.

The price, which is not confirmed, it could vary at launch and be different based on regional values ​​for each country.

