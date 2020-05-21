Mexico City. Today Wednesday May 20, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 23.19 pesos, according to the investing.com platform. The peso closes its third weekly session with profit, it is also the best result since March. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 23.18 pesos per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 23.29. Lea Trump wants G7 summit in the US, despite COVID-19

Once again, the advances in the race to get a coronavirus vaccine and the economic reopening of different regions in the world, generated a positive expectation for emerging currencies such as the peso, which have been well appreciated in the currency market. .

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today, Wednesday May 20:

09.00 hrs .: 23.3050 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 23.1890 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 20, 2020

The increase in international oil prices also benefited the local currency.

According to Reforma, the Mexican export mix increased its value on Monday by 8.04%, almost two dollars per barrel, reaching 26.73 dollars, its highest level since March 11.

Exchange rate: Real-time dollar price:

Dollar in banking institutions today May 20, 2020

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoThe price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 24.50 in Banbajío, while the lowest price for purchase is at $ 21.70 in Banorte, IXE and Afirme.

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 25.46 pesos, for $ 28.39 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

Oil prices in real time:

Cuts in production have also helped alleviate oversupply in the market since the beginning of the year, an event that has been reflected in lower inventories in the United States.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 8.12 percent from last Friday, at $ 31.82. For its part, the Brent of the North European sea rose 7.88 percent to 35.06 dollars per barrel.

