Mexico City. Today Wednesday May 13, 2020 the dollar listed on $ 24.22 pesos, according to data from the investing.com platform. Regarding yesterday’s price, at this moment the peso gains 12 cents against the dollar, however it accumulates three days with a negative closing. According to Banco de México, the exchange rate in the spot interbank market ended at $ 24.32 per dollar. And the FIX ended at $ 24.21. Read When do economic activities in Mexico reactivate?

One of the factors that led to this negative close for the peso and other emerging currencies was that the president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, indicated that the repercussions of the coronavirus on the US economy could continue. In addition, he considered that the current economic slowdown is the most important that has occurred since the Second World War. This generated a negative response in the financial markets that saw it as a symptom of risk. In addition to this, countries such as China, South Korea and Germany are reported to have other outbreaks of the virus.

Exchange rate for sale in the interbank market (spot) today Wednesday May 13:

09.00 hrs .: 24.1200 p / d

13.30 hrs .: 24.3260 p / dhttps: //t.co/y9Qp78Eilr – Banco de México (@Banxico)

May 13, 2020

This hit the Mexican currency, despite the fact that the federal government announced its plan to reopen economic activities, in which three more sectors are included as essential: mining, construction and manufacture of transportation equipment.

Read Are you a domestic worker? the IMSS has a credit for you

Read If you work on your own, the IMSS gives you a loan for $ 25 thousand

In this regard, Mexico is in a stage of preparing for the return to different activities, which would take place between May 18 and June 1.

Regarding the exchange rate in the different banks of mexicoAs published by dollar.info on various financial institutions, the price of the dollar reaches its highest level for sale at $ 25.30 in Banbajío, while the lowest for purchase is at $ 22.00 in Banregio.

Exchange rate: real-time dollar price

Regarding euro, it is quoted at $ 26.18 pesos, for $ 29.61 pesos from the pound sterling overall average.

The bags lose this Wednesday

According to Reform, the S & P / BMV IPC index of the Mexican Stock Exchange closed this Wednesday with a fall of 2.85 percent, the widest since last March 30 and lost the level of the 37 thousand points that it had sustained by three consecutive days, at 36,394.59 points.

The CPI evolved in line with Wall Street, where the main indexes concluded with falls of just over 2 percent after the statements by Jerome Powell and the outlook expected for the US economy. The Dow Jones, Standard & Poor´s and Nasdaq closed with declines of 2.18, 1.75 and 1.55 percent, their biggest falls since the end of last month.

With information from Reforma

.